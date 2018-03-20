 
Introducing reliable, ultra-modern & Water Proof Temperature Controllers

 
 
INDORE, India - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Digital Controls is pleased to announce the launch of Fuji's high-tech temperature controllers in India. This craftsman innovation is deigned to suit all your needs. These micro-controllers are designed with differentiated tuning capacities and waterproof conformity. These controls can accept any probe type as input and control devices with four types of output available. It can be set-up effortlessly with its auto-tuning highlights and delivers promising performance. They are profoundly strong and can be effectively mountable to a DIN rail. The diversified range of items include:

Digital Temperature Controller (PXF Series): Adaptable controller with brilliant and clear colour LCD.

Digital fsbdt Temperature Controller (PXR3 Series): Flexible model with simple to-see LED, transformer output, communication function and more.

Digital Temperature Controller (PRX4 Socket Type): Socket type for rail mount.

Digital Temperature Controller (PXE): Basic and Compact.

Digital Controller (PXH): Various Inputs and Outputs, Highly precise and fast output.

Module Type Temperature Controller (PUM Series).

Digital Thermostat (PXR3 and PAS3): Identifies overheat of thermocouples or thermostat utilized in various machines or equipment's.

Digital Marketing System is identified as a trustworthy supplier of instruments and automation solutions. We develop integrated solutions to fully meet our client's requirement. Our operations are highly focused and delivers satisfactory results.

Fuji Electric designs and manufactures instruments and automation solutions for clients in need of reliable, efficient, and precise automated systems. They provide innovate technological solutions to a wide range of customers in the fields of manufacturing and industrial processes in a global platform.

https://digitalcontrols.org/temperature-controller

