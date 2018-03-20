News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing reliable, ultra-modern & Water Proof Temperature Controllers
Digital Temperature Controller (PXF Series): Adaptable controller with brilliant and clear colour LCD.
Digital fsbdt Temperature Controller (PXR3 Series): Flexible model with simple to-see LED, transformer output, communication function and more.
Digital Temperature Controller (PRX4 Socket Type): Socket type for rail mount.
Digital Temperature Controller (PXE): Basic and Compact.
Digital Controller (PXH): Various Inputs and Outputs, Highly precise and fast output.
Module Type Temperature Controller (PUM Series).
Digital Thermostat (PXR3 and PAS3): Identifies overheat of thermocouples or thermostat utilized in various machines or equipment's.
Digital Marketing System is identified as a trustworthy supplier of instruments and automation solutions. We develop integrated solutions to fully meet our client's requirement. Our operations are highly focused and delivers satisfactory results.
Fuji Electric designs and manufactures instruments and automation solutions for clients in need of reliable, efficient, and precise automated systems. They provide innovate technological solutions to a wide range of customers in the fields of manufacturing and industrial processes in a global platform.
https://digitalcontrols.org/
Contact
AP Jain
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 20, 2018