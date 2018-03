Electric Vehicle India Summit in association with NITI Aayog on 18th & 19th June 2018, India

EV India Summit will help gain knowledge on India's EV Vision 2030 and its strategies. Understand the latest technologies which will be the future for successful EV adoption in India.

-- Electric Vehicles will constitute 40 per cent for overall new car sales by 2030. The government's objective of the National E-Mobility Programme is to boost the entire e-mobility ecosystem including vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure companies, fleet operators and service providers. But there are lot of challenges to implement Electric Vehiclesand India is not fully ready for this venture.in association withwill be held onThis exclusive event will bring together over 500+ participants which will include "Ministers from Central and State Governments;Policy Makers; Regulatory Authorities (State and Central);, Venture Capitalists;Automobile Component Manufacturers;Electric Vehicle Manufacturers;Charging Solution Providers; Technology Providers; Academicians"and more under one roof to network and gather knowledge to get closer to achieving the EV India Vision 2030. The event will also be a focal point for updates on how Indian Electric Vehicle industry will foster creating more jobs and opportunities for local manufacturers (including SME's & MSME's), research communities, policymakers,public and private enterprises, and how they can come together to create a sustainable mobility sector.Along with, the, a Joint Venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, India, has also joined hands with us to be the "" for this Summit.is the Government of India's nodal agency to carry out what is arguably the world's largest energy efficiency programme.is appointed as the key Government body to procure Electric Vehicles for all Government organisations in India.Ø EV India Summit 2018 will feature the State Governments who are early adopters of Electric Vehicles and have developed a policy for attracting investors to their respective states.Ø Only event in India to connect the state governments with central government and help them build a constant dialogue that will bridge the gap and create a transparent eco-system for Electric Vehicle, Battery and Component manufactures.Ø Learn from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on their indigenous lithium-ion battery technology which will be transferred to the automobile industry for commercial use in e-vehiclesØ Hear from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on feebates and manufacturing supportØ Hear from International Speakers / Experts who have implemented Electric Vehicle policies and infrastructure successfully and driven it to the next level.Ø As an investor identify the most lucrative projects with highest returnsØ Lastly, meet the key decision makers who are in the process of qualifying vendors for procuring Electric VehiclesWith the above elements covered, EV India Summit 2018 will create a peer to peer platform to exchange ideas and best. Our distinguished speakers address the important topics which are very informative from a technical point of view. The format of event will include two days of brainstorming discussions with the biggest and the best industry experts in the world, panel discussions, key note theatres, professional trainings and one to one meetings. EV IndiaSummit is a must attend for all practitioners fsbdt in the automobile industry.Small list of our most eminent EV industry experts who will present at this event include:, Managing Director,Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), INDIA, Senate Department for the Environment, Transport and Climate Protection, Berlin, Germany, Project Manager, Electric Transport Municipality of Amsterdam, Netherlands, President, Electric Vehicle Association of Philippines (EVAP)Director – International Affairs &Global Relations, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, India, Principal Advisor, Minister of Railways, Government of India, Professor IIT Madras, IndiaLecturer, Poznan University, Director General, Society of the Irish Motor Industry, Ireland, Assistant Professor,Vrije Universiteit Brussel, BelgiumThis exclusive event will also provide a platform to exhibitors from Automobile/ EV Manufacturers, Battery Manufacturers, Electric Charging Infrastructure, Electric Two Wheeler & Three Wheeler Companies, Electric & CNG Driven vehicles, E-Rickshaws, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Alternate Energy Driven Vehicles, Utilities and Energy Companies, Auto Component manufacturers, Technology Companies and Software Companies (Contributing to Electric and Connected Vehicles), Automotive Testing and R&D Companies, Power producers, transmission and distribution companies and more to showcase their latest products/solutions.If your company has a distinguished product or solution to be showcased, then contact us today for a customized package for exhibiting and gain the maximum benefits of exclusive branding for your product by reaching your right prospect.For details contact us at info@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384 / www.exploreexhibitions.com/evsummit