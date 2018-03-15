News By Tag
Electric Vehicle India Summit in association with NITI Aayog on 18th & 19th June 2018, India
EV India Summit will help gain knowledge on India's EV Vision 2030 and its strategies. Understand the latest technologies which will be the future for successful EV adoption in India.
The EV India Summit 2018 in association with NITI Aayog will be held on 18th – 19th June 2018 in New Delhi, India. This exclusive event will bring together over 500+ participants which will include "Ministers from Central and State Governments;
Along with NITI Aayog, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, India, has also joined hands with us to be the "Association Partner" for this Summit. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is the Government of India's nodal agency to carry out what is arguably the world's largest energy efficiency programme. EESL is appointed as the key Government body to procure Electric Vehicles for all Government organisations in India.
Key Highlights of this summit:
Ø EV India Summit 2018 will feature the State Governments who are early adopters of Electric Vehicles and have developed a policy for attracting investors to their respective states.
Ø Only event in India to connect the state governments with central government and help them build a constant dialogue that will bridge the gap and create a transparent eco-system for Electric Vehicle, Battery and Component manufactures.
Ø Learn from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on their indigenous lithium-ion battery technology which will be transferred to the automobile industry for commercial use in e-vehicles
Ø Hear from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on feebates and manufacturing support
Ø Hear from International Speakers / Experts who have implemented Electric Vehicle policies and infrastructure successfully and driven it to the next level.
Ø As an investor identify the most lucrative projects with highest returns
Ø Lastly, meet the key decision makers who are in the process of qualifying vendors for procuring Electric Vehicles
With the above elements covered, EV India Summit 2018 will create a peer to peer platform to exchange ideas and best. Our distinguished speakers address the important topics which are very informative from a technical point of view. The format of event will include two days of brainstorming discussions with the biggest and the best industry experts in the world, panel discussions, key note theatres, professional trainings and one to one meetings. EV IndiaSummit is a must attend for all practitioners fsbdt in the automobile industry.
Small list of our most eminent EV industry experts who will present at this event include:
Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director,Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), INDIA
Mr. Hermann Bluemel, Senate Department for the Environment, Transport and Climate Protection, Berlin, Germany
Mr. Maarten Linnenkamp, Project Manager, Electric Transport Municipality of Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mr. Rommel T. Juan, President, Electric Vehicle Association of Philippines (EVAP)
Mr. Nikunj Sanghi,Director – International Affairs &Global Relations, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, India
Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Principal Advisor, Minister of Railways, Government of India, Professor IIT Madras, India
Prof. Francois Beguin,Lecturer, Poznan University
Mr. Alan Nolan, Director General, Society of the Irish Motor Industry, Ireland
Prof. Dr. Yannick Verbelen, Assistant Professor,Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
This exclusive event will also provide a platform to exhibitors from Automobile/ EV Manufacturers, Battery Manufacturers, Electric Charging Infrastructure, Electric Two Wheeler & Three Wheeler Companies, Electric & CNG Driven vehicles, E-Rickshaws, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Alternate Energy Driven Vehicles, Utilities and Energy Companies, Auto Component manufacturers, Technology Companies and Software Companies (Contributing to Electric and Connected Vehicles), Automotive Testing and R&D Companies, Power producers, transmission and distribution companies and more to showcase their latest products/solutions.
If your company has a distinguished product or solution to be showcased, then contact us today for a customized package for exhibiting and gain the maximum benefits of exclusive branding for your product by reaching your right prospect.
For details contact us at info@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384 / www.exploreexhibitions.com/
Media Contact
Samantha
***@exploreexhibitions.com
