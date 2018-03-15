News By Tag
MFAdirect presents Bio Wash- a Vegetable and Fruit Wash under Homesense category
this writes up is based on Bio wash that is a fruit and vegetable cleaner. A product more effective than plain water washing. It is safe as the test results of renowned laboratories have proven.
It is a well-known fact that today's farmers are using a lot of chemicals in name of pesticides, fertilizers, insecticides and crop promoters. All these chemicals surely give good result in improving the yield of crops and we get fresh looking vegetables and fruits, but along with that we also get loads of chemicals. So, instead of doing good these fresh-looking fruits and vegetables do us more harm. This way we invite many diseases into our home.
We understand all this, so keeping in mind all these concerns we came up with a product that is efficient enough to protect you from these germs, bacteria and chemicals. Using this product, you and your family will get the true values of these fruits and vegetables. As compare to place water, it can remove more microbial load and chemicals. It is tested and proven by renowned laboratories, as product safe for human use and for washing uncut fruits and vegetables.
Most of the Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner sellers fsbdt used waxes, preservatives and colour spray to make fruit and vegies look fresh and healthy. But all these chemicals are not healthy to consume. So these chemicals, waxes, preservatives, and colours need to be washed away properly before consuming. This purpose can be very well served by Bio Wash.
Moreover, it is very simple to use, just make a mixture using 10 ml of Bio Wash and 500 ml of water, now wash uncut fruits and vegies in the mixture and then rinse it and wash the fruits and vegetables with plain water. These easy steps will get rid of dust and dirt, chemicals, germs, bacteria, waxes, preservatives and sprayed colours.
This is a healthy initiative by Homsense to protect you and your family from harmful external factors. Be part of this awesome initiative to protect your home, your family and yourself. It is a step leading you towards a healthy lifestyle. So get rid of all the concerns surrounding chemical laden Fruits and vegetables. It is totally safe as tested by reputed laboratories.
For More Info: https://www.mfadirect.com/
