GAMESPARK™ Announces Augmented Reality Platform
GAMESPARK™ has completed alpha testing to its new augmented reality platform. The conventional online games and GAMESPARK™ social network and tools continue to be available for free, while augmented reality will be available to members shortly.
Original games on GAMESPARK™ will continue to available free of charge to registered users as it has been since 1999 .
The GAMESPARK™ brand was launched in 1999 and is the worldwide hub for all forms of gaming including independent,indy, and massive multiplayer games.
Now aiming to become a technological leader, the GAMESPARK™ brand, via the introduction of Augmented Reality games and related services, will ensure it's continued success the leader in the field.
The team is very proud of the incremental improvements made to the platform. Just a short few years ago GAMESPARK™ introduced a revolutionary new online social networking platform in addition to fsbdt its prior services. Now after much work and development, the brand is embarking on an exciting new chapter in its evolution.
If you are a game-maker, and want to make your games known, GAMESPARK™ can help. To sell, or simply make your game available for others, contact GAMESPARK™, to arrange to make your work available through our GAMESPARK™ store, or as a free download. GAMESPARK™ is proud to offer various advertising plans on its various sites and are in the process of introducing exciting new solutions for independent gamemakers and developers to assist them expanding their audience reach. The GAMESPARK™ team is also proud to offer game licensing, custom games, consulting,design, advertising, monetization, production, and distribution services, as well consulting services on advertisements and all other types of interactive products ranging from short promotional videos, to full on gaming platforms.
The company and owners behind the famous GAMESPARK™ brand are proud to be building on its long heritage as a well known site where you can chat and play with other people in multi player games, and trade, or buy and sell games and gaming gear. We look forward to having you join our community co-create something fun with us.
Visit http://www.gamespark.com for more details
Page Updated Last on: Mar 20, 2018