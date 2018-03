Shero Comics to Host LA Book Launch Party for 3rd Installment of Black Superheroine Comic Series

BOOK RELEASE PARTY FLYER smaller

Contact

Madeline Kopsick

***@sherocomics.com Madeline Kopsick

End

-- Shero Comics is set to kick off their 2018 Shero Universe Tour in Los Angeles with a book launch party for the third installment of the sensational six-part graphic novel series – Rayven Choi. The company has spent the last year touring with the first two books, everywhere from Chicago to Jamaica and has decided to start the 2018 tour in the land of the stars.Rayven Choi is a gripping series about an African-American girl who is orphaned and sent to South Korea in order to preserve her safety. Rayven uncovers a shocking secret in the prequels and vows to avenge the death of her parents. In the third chapter,, she steps into the world of bounty hunting and works on her cold case with bounty hunters Dorian Glover and Cassius Malone. Readers get a piece of the action when Rayven's martial arts skills are displayed in an epic Hapkido showdown with her Grandmaster, Jack Choi.There has long been a hunger for a black heroine in comics. And following the success of Black Panther, there is now a thirst for a standalone black female character to get on the big screen. And Rayven Choi aptly fits the bill.Readers have hailed the prequels as a 'Must Read', 'Amazing' and 'A Fabulous Female-led story'. Moreover, the spellbinding 2-minute trailer ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=LS_CE8jtINA ) for the first book demonstrates the huge capacity of the book to be turned into a Hollywood blockbuster.The Rayven Choi books are being translated into Korean and Spanish, with upcoming releases in South Korea and Mexico. Plus, with upcoming tour stops planned for South Korea and South Africa, the comic series is well on its way to becoming an international hit, in the same vein as fsbdt Black Panther.Filmmaker, Shequeta Smith, is the mastermind behind the series. Asked to comment on her expectations for the Shero Universe tour, she said:Shero Comics is hosting a book release event in Los Angeles. The event will fittingly take place on March 31; the last day of Women's History Month and will be hosted at the super trendy eatery, Comfort LA from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. It is a free, family-friendly event that will feature a question and answer session with Smith, and will conclude with a "Nerd Hour" mixer featuring Comfort LA's famously delicious appetizers.Since the event is free, individuals are encouraged to register and show up early to guarantee their entry. Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/shero-comics- book-release- party-tickets- 43800657947 is available in eBook format on Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, and Comixology. Paperback formats can be purchased from Shero Comics' website and multiple comic book shops across the US. For further details, please visit:http://www.sherocomics.com.