News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shero Comics to Host LA Book Launch Party for 3rd Installment of Black Superheroine Comic Series
Rayven Choi is a gripping series about an African-American girl who is orphaned and sent to South Korea in order to preserve her safety. Rayven uncovers a shocking secret in the prequels and vows to avenge the death of her parents. In the third chapter, Rayven Choi: The Bounty Hunter, she steps into the world of bounty hunting and works on her cold case with bounty hunters Dorian Glover and Cassius Malone. Readers get a piece of the action when Rayven's martial arts skills are displayed in an epic Hapkido showdown with her Grandmaster, Jack Choi.
There has long been a hunger for a black heroine in comics. And following the success of Black Panther, there is now a thirst for a standalone black female character to get on the big screen. And Rayven Choi aptly fits the bill.
Readers have hailed the prequels as a 'Must Read', 'Amazing' and 'A Fabulous Female-led story'. Moreover, the spellbinding 2-minute trailer (https://www.youtube.com/
The Rayven Choi books are being translated into Korean and Spanish, with upcoming releases in South Korea and Mexico. Plus, with upcoming tour stops planned for South Korea and South Africa, the comic series is well on its way to becoming an international hit, in the same vein as fsbdt Black Panther.
Filmmaker, Shequeta Smith, is the mastermind behind the series. Asked to comment on her expectations for the Shero Universe tour, she said: "After seeing how well Marvel's Black Panther did internationally, I'm thrilled to begin the international leg of the Shero Universe Tour. It almost feels like the success of that film has provided a proverbial yellow brick road for Rayven Choi to follow across the pond."
Shero Comics is hosting a book release event in Los Angeles. The event will fittingly take place on March 31st; the last day of Women's History Month and will be hosted at the super trendy eatery, Comfort LA from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. It is a free, family-friendly event that will feature a question and answer session with Smith, and will conclude with a "Nerd Hour" mixer featuring Comfort LA's famously delicious appetizers.
Since the event is free, individuals are encouraged to register and show up early to guarantee their entry. Registration is now open athttps://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Madeline Kopsick
***@sherocomics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 20, 2018