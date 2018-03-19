News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Russell Friedman & Associates is a proud sponsor of the Springfest Auction & Raffle
About Russell Friedman & Associates: Comprised of dedicated, experienced, and skilled no-fault law attorneys who are committed to delivering our hospitals, healthcare providers and physicians the results they deserve. Our New York locations are Lake Success, Rochester, Buffalo and we are rapidly expanding to meet the growing needs of our clients and will soon open an office in Binghamton.
About ECMC Foundation: From life-saving surgery for trauma patients to the extra support that makes a difficult time easier for visiting families, ECMC offers true care at every level. ECMC Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation, enhances what ECMC offers to our patients and community, secures the resources that make all fsbdt the difference, and takes on initiatives to financially support the life-saving work of ECMC. As our community hospital, ECMC serves a range of patients and families across Western New York. Through generous community support and building connections throughout our region, the Foundation strives to make more possible for our patients, their families, and our community.
About Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation:
http://www.rfriedmanlaw.com/
http://www.ecmc.edu/
Contact
Cindy Mardenfeld
Russell Friedman & Associates
***@rfriedmanlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 19, 2018