Contact

Cindy Mardenfeld

Russell Friedman & Associates

***@rfriedmanlaw.com Cindy MardenfeldRussell Friedman & Associates

End

-- Russell Friedman & Associates is a proud sponsor of the Springfest Auction & Raffle to be held this Thursday March 22, 2018 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Ballroom, 5:30pm-8:30pm benefitting ECMC celebrating their 100 years.About Russell Friedman & Associates: Comprised of dedicated, experienced, and skilled no-fault law attorneys who are committed to delivering our hospitals, healthcare providers and physicians the results they deserve. Our New York locations are Lake Success, Rochester, Buffalo and we are rapidly expanding to meet the growing needs of our clients and will soon open an office in Binghamton.About ECMC Foundation: From life-saving surgery for trauma patients to the extra support that makes a difficult time easier for visiting families, ECMC offers true care at every level. ECMC Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation, enhances what ECMC offers to our patients and community, secures the resources that make all fsbdt the difference, and takes on initiatives to financially support the life-saving work of ECMC. As our community hospital, ECMC serves a range of patients and families across Western New York. Through generous community support and building connections throughout our region, the Foundation strives to make more possible for our patients, their families, and our community.About Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation:The ECMC Corporation includes an advanced academic medical center (ECMC) with 583 inpatient beds, on- and off-campus health centers, more than 30 outpatient specialty care services and Terrace View, a 390-bed long-term care facility. ECMC is a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, a regional center for burn care, behavioral health services, transplantation, medical oncology and head & neck cancer care, rehabilitation and a major teaching facility for the University at Buffalo. Most ECMC physicians, dentists and pharmacists are dedicated faculty members of the university and/or members of a private practice plan. More Western New York residents are choosing ECMC for exceptional patient care and patient experiences-the difference between healthcare and true care™.http://www.ecmc.edu/true-care-through-the-years/