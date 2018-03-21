 
Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Michael Ciro - Renowned Guitarist and Musical Director- Appears on the GingerNewYork TV Show

MICHAEL CIRO - Musical Director for Grammy Winning Latin Artist Alejandro Sanz - Performs Acoustic Guitar with Lead Vocalist of Living Colour - COREY GLOVER - on the Next GNY TV Show, MNN TV Studios, Friday, March 23, 2018, Spectrum 34 and 1995, 2pm
 
 
Michael Ciro - Renowned Guitarist and Musical Director
Michael Ciro - Renowned Guitarist and Musical Director
 
NEW YORK - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Michael Ciro: is a renowned guitarist, songwriter, and producer. Besides working with some of the biggest names in the music industry, Michael is currently the musical director for worldwide sensation and multiple Grammy Award winning Latin artist, Alejandro Sanz.

Michael has been in the music business for more than 30 years. As a producer and songwriter, he has worked with the top artists and musicians in the industry. His resume reads like a "Who's Who" list amongst industry talents, as he's worked with the likes of Luther Vandross, Sting, David Bowie, Shakira, Notorious B.I.G., Janet Jackson, Ricky Martin, David Sanborn, Mariah Carey, Corey Glover, Alicia Keys, the Spice Girls, and many more.

Not limited to the studio, Michael has performed with Toni Braxton, Stevie Wonder, Michael McDonald, David Bowie, Stanley Clarke, Little Richard, George Duke, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Destiny's Child, Patti Austin, Jodie Watley, and more. He has been the guitarist for Grammy Award winner Alejandro Sanz from 2003 until present, and in 2007 became Sanz's Musical Director.

Photo Credit: Susan Russo

Also as a songwriter and producer, Michael has done soundtrack work on major and independent films (songs in The Woodsmen starring Kevin Bacon and dance film Stomp the Yard to name a couple). He also played guitar on the soundtrack for the 2009 movie Soul Men starring Bernie Mac and Samuel Jackson alongside Stanley Clarke and George Duke. Michael Ciro also had the honor of performing on guitar with fsbdt various mega stars at Obama's 2009 "Neighborhood Inaugural Ball." In October 2017, Michael had the honor and pleasure of playing with and directing Marc Anthony's band for Marc's duet with Alejandro Sanz for the "One Voice: Somos Live!" benefit concert in Miami which raised money for disaster relief for Puerto Rico, South Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. They performed Alejandro's 2016 hit "Deja Que Te Bese." Michael also performed with Alejandro Sanz at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards where Alejandro was honored as the 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Jump to 6:32 for Michael Ciro's guitar solo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSE2u4GuUK8



Michael endorses D'Angelico, Gibson, Bogner Amplification, Brian Moore, Taylor, Antonio Bernal, Luis Guerrero, and Ernie Ball.

Awards for Michael Ciro:
RIAA Certified Multi-Platinum Sales Awards:
"Butterfly" - -Mariah Carey
"Life After Death" -- The Notorious B.I.G.

RIAA Certified Platinum Sales Award:
"El Tren de los Momentos" -- Alejandro Sanz

RIAA Certified Gold Sales Award:
"I Know" -- Luther Vandross

For More Information:
Facebook.com/MichaelCiroOfficial

Upcoming Performances:
Corey Glover will be performing several intimate acoustic "living room" shows, accompanied by Michael Ciro on guitar:

April 7, 2018 -- Live at Drew's, Ringwood, NJ (Email drew@faresquaremusic.com)
April 15, 2018 -- Concerts @ Sixth St, Media, PA (sixthst.com)
April 29, 2018 -- Hamilton Park House Concerts, Staten Island, NJ (Email rayheff@mac.com)
More dates to come!

Event Promoter:  Susan Russo - Four Chord Consulting
Email: susan4chord@aol.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
