Oscar Wilde's political satire runs the month of April at Berger Park's North Mansion in Edgewater

Ghostlight Ensemble presents "An Ideal Husband" this April in Chicago.

Maria Burnham

-- Ghostlight Ensemble will presents, Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece of blackmail and political corruption, this April with a site-specific production in Berger Park's North Mansion."What I think is often missed when thinking aboutis how deeply human the people and problems in the play actually are," said director Holly Robison. "What is striking when reading the play is how many of the problems in Victorian England are still problems for us, now. The wealthy still have far too much power, and even people with the best intentions are forced chase wealth, which all too often leads to moral compromise."The play also tackles uncomfortable questions of sexism, of what women should be, how they should act, and the choices they must make in the limited roles society envisions for them.InSir Robert Chiltern — a virtuous government minister who built his fortune on a single dishonest act — is blackmailed by Mrs. Cheveley, who wants his assistance in another dishonest scheme. The fallout from this long-buried secret threatens to destroy his career and his marriage.With thematic timeliness to our current political landscape,paints a scathing critique of the "philosophy of power" and "gospel of gold", sexist attitudes and the perils of protecting one's morals draped in the wit and satirical prowess for which Wilde is known.stars:Sam Bianchini (Mrs. Cheveley), Richard Engling (Lord Caversham), Alex Ireys (Lord Goring), Song Marshall (Lady Basildon), Allison McCorkle (Mrs. Marchmont), Halie Merrill (Mabel Chiltern), Stephanie Monday (Lady Markby), Maddie Pell (Lady Chiltern), Sebastian Summers (Vicomte de Nanjac), Michael Wagman (Mason/Phipps)and Aaron Wertheim (Robert Chiltern).The production team is: Holly Robison (Director), Janette Bauer (Production Manager), Jennnifer Roseman (Stage Manager),Chad Wise (Props Designer).Tickets are now available for, which runs on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from April 7 to April 28 at with an additional performance on Monday, April 9. Performances take place at Berger Park's North Mansion in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago (6205 N. Sheridan Rd.)Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available in advance through Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ event/3341041 . Discounts are available at the door for students, senior citizens and industry professionals.Discounted preview performances are scheduled for Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 7 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for these performances will fsbdt be $10.Please note: Berger Park does not have public parking; however there is a cul-de-sac on Granville Avenue on the south side of the park, which allows for handicap accessibility drop-off. Metered street parking is available on Granville Avenue and also on North Broadway. Permit-free neighborhood parking is available on the streets just west of Sheridan Road. Public transportation, bicycling or utilizing one of the city's ride-sharing or taxi cab companies is greatly encouraged. Public transportation options include: Red Line Train: Granville stop. Exit station and walk three blocks east to the Lake. Bus: 151 Sheridan. Stops right in front of the park at Granville Avenue and Sheridan Road.