Solid Gold Pet Showcases New Products & Packaging At Global Pet Expo
Holistic Pet Food Company Addresses Consumer and Retailer Needs with Latest Updates
Solid Gold® prides itself on addressing the needs of health-minded pet parents with new recipes that incorporate the proven health benefits of holistic ingredients. This focus on functional health benefits will be showcased once again at Global Pet Expo, where Solid Gold® will unveil new protein options for the wet and dry foods in its Mighty Mini™ line for toy and small breed dogs. The new Mighty Mini™ wet foods feature turkey and salmon chunks in gravy, while the new Mighty Mini™ dry kibble recipes feature turkey, beef and a weight-control salmon recipe. These additions complement the current line of grain- and gluten-free recipes and contain Solid Gold's proprietary blend of healthful superfoods in nutritionally complete and balanced meals.
In addition to the needs of its consumers, Solid Gold® also addresses input from its valued retailers, most recently by updating the packaging for its dry dog and cat kibbles with a new soft-touch matte finish. The new look and feel of the bags will enhance Solid Gold's recognizable branding and highlight nutritional benefits with easy-to-read labels that reduce glare. The cans of wet cat food are also getting a light facelift in the form of newly designed labels that make their product form and protein identifiers more visible and enhance shopability.
"Global Pet Expo is a show that Solid Gold® looks forward to attending each year – it provides us with an opportunity to catch up with our current retailers, distributors and industry partners while providing us with the opportunity to show them that we take their feedback to heart," said Bob Rubin, CEO and President of Solid Gold Pet. "This year, we're doing that by revealing the new matte packaging fsbdt and increased food options, and we're excited to hear everyone's thoughts."
Attendees are invited to booth 1409 to see the latest from Solid Gold. Global Pet Expo will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
# # #
About Solid Gold Pet
Solid Gold Pet was founded on the simple belief that every pet deserves the longest, happiest life possible and that quality nutrition is the foundation for achieving this. As America's first holistic pet food brand, Solid Gold® delivers more than 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats. Our holistic recipes carefully balance nutrient-dense Superfoods with high-quality proteins to provide transformative lifelong health for your pet. From food to treats to wellness supplements, Solid Gold® can help your pet live life to the fullest.
Pet parents seeking the best nutrition for their dogs and cats can find Solid Gold® at their local Petco or independent pet stores nationwide. For more information about Solid Gold Pet and updates on new product offerings, visit www.solidgoldpet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet (https://www.facebook.com/
