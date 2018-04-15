Lead Vocalist for Living Colour - COREY GLOVER - Steps to the Stage on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC

Corey Glover joined by Guitarist/Musical Director Michael Ciro will Perform LIVE on the Next GingerNewYork TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday, March 23, 2018, Spectrum 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.

Corey Glover - Lead Vocalist for Living Colour

Before forming the pioneering, Grammy winning, platinum selling rock band Living Colour, Corey's incredible talent as a personality and as an artist was brought to the attention of director Oliver Stone. The famed movie maker decided to cast Corey in his Vietnam epic. As a founding member of Living Colour, Corey helped prove that not only could black guys kick out the jams, but that they could be embraced by a vast expanse of fans. Living Colour earned numerous industry awards including back-to-back Grammys for Best Hard Rock Performance of 1989 ("Cult of Personality") and 1990 ("Time's Up") and emerged as one of the most influential rock acts of all time, regularly selling out arenas and selling millions of albums. After their four Billboard charted albums, Living Colour disbanded in 1995. Almost immediately Corey began laying the foundation for his debut album. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of this release. With a stint as a VJ for VH-1, a TV series, and another movie released in 2002, Corey miraculously still found the time to form a new band, Vice (with guitarist Michael Ciro), which enabled him to satisfy his appetite to write in other genres and impact a whole new set of followers. With the revival of Living Colour, Corey found himself again singing to sold-out audiences around the world mesmerizing them with his captivating vocal performances. Corey was seen as Judas Iscariot opposite Ted Neeley in the national tour. Although this marked Corey's national tour debut, he has also been seen in productions of various shows. Living Colour released new bodies of works in 2003, in 2009, and in 2017. Corey has been quite busy lately. You can catch Corey touring with Living Colour, performing on various dates of the "Celebrating David Bowie" tribute tour, fronting his own band, and performing solo acoustic shows accompanied by Michael Ciro on guitar.