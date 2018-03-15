News By Tag
DIY Public Relations & Marketing Seminar Launches for Entrepreneurs & Small Businesses
Local public relations firm seeks to introduce small business owners to do-it-yourself marketing tactics. Tuesdays in April 2018 / 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Within the time-frame of the seminar students will piece together basic marketing materials, including press releases and media kits. Hands-
BethanyEast PR, LLC is an award-winning minority owned firm and recently celebrated six years of serving San Antonio's top municipal and organizational brands including City of San Antonio Economic Development Department, LiftFund, Edwards Aquifer Authority, Launch San Antonio, and San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside. The choice to build How To Be A Beast stemmed from recognizing midsize businesses not having direct access to next level public relations training or resources.
"When you aren't a startup anymore - and you've enjoyed some years of success, you don't want to keep sharing the story of how you got started." says Christian Reed-Ogba, CEO of BethanyEast PR. "It is our goal to help established small businesses to seek out their new story-lines and promote their growth fsbdt on a larger scale."
As event planners, marketers, and publicists they've worked with cross functional teams to host job fairs, training sessions, and community involvement events garnering the attention and attendance of thousands of Central Texans.
AGENDA
WEEK 1 | The Fundamentals
• Conversation Planning
• Branding Basics Re-Mastered
WEEK 2 | Optimizing Media Goals
• Advertising Budgets
• News, Views, & Research Tools
WEEK 3 | Perfecting Your Pitch
• The Art of Storytelling
• Building Brand Voice
WEEK 4 | Issa Secret
• Calls to action
• Reputation & Crisis Management
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
• All entrepreneurs
• Corporate teams
• Recent graduates
Visit http://bethanyeastpr.com/
ABOUT BETHANYEAST PR, LLC
An award-winning, minority owned business, BethanyEast PR is San Antonio's only black-owned full-service PR agency. Launched in 2011 by entrepreneurial duo Christian and Uche Ogba; the firm has been regarded as a trendsetter in engaging diverse audiences of urban, millennial, entrepreneurs and professionals through strategic communication, event planning, and marketing content. BethanyEast PR has been integral in managing marketing campaigns that activate and interact with diverse audiences of consumers. Learn more about BethanyEast PR at http://bethanyeastpr.com.
Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba
BethanyEast PR LLC
***@bethanyeastpr.com
