 
News By Tag
* Public Relations
* Small Business Training
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

DIY Public Relations & Marketing Seminar Launches for Entrepreneurs & Small Businesses

Local public relations firm seeks to introduce small business owners to do-it-yourself marketing tactics. Tuesdays in April 2018 / 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
 
 
How To Be A Beast Flyer
How To Be A Beast Flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Public Relations
Small Business Training
Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
Services

SAN ANTONIO - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Local boutique PR firm, BethanyEast PR, LLC,  seeks to introduce small businesses, brand managers, and teams to how to create, execute, and manage successful public relations campaigns.  Applications for the first cohort are open until Wednesday, March 3rd, 2018, 5PM.

Within the time-frame of the seminar students will piece together basic marketing materials, including press releases and media kits.  Hands-on chats led by industry veterans will help students create strategies to engaging better with marketing vendors, optimizing pitch opportunities, and leveling up social media ad campaigns.

BethanyEast PR, LLC is an award-winning minority owned firm and recently celebrated six years of serving San Antonio's top municipal and organizational brands including City of San Antonio Economic Development Department, LiftFund, Edwards Aquifer Authority, Launch San Antonio, and San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside. The choice to build How To Be A Beast stemmed from recognizing midsize businesses not having direct access to next level public relations training or resources.

"When you aren't a startup anymore - and you've enjoyed some years of success, you don't want to keep sharing the story of how you got started." says Christian Reed-Ogba, CEO of BethanyEast PR. "It is our goal to help established small businesses to seek out their new story-lines and promote their growth fsbdt on a larger scale."

As event planners, marketers, and publicists they've worked with cross functional teams to host job fairs, training sessions, and community involvement events garnering the attention and attendance of thousands of Central Texans.

AGENDA

WEEK 1 | The Fundamentals

• Conversation Planning
• Branding Basics Re-Mastered

WEEK 2 | Optimizing Media Goals

• Advertising Budgets
• News, Views, & Research Tools

WEEK 3 | Perfecting Your Pitch

• The Art of Storytelling
• Building Brand Voice

WEEK 4 | Issa Secret

• Calls to action
• Reputation & Crisis Management

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

• All entrepreneurs
• Corporate teams
• Recent graduates

Visit http://bethanyeastpr.com/howtobeabeast to learn more and RSVP.

ABOUT BETHANYEAST PR, LLC

An award-winning, minority owned business, BethanyEast PR is San Antonio's only black-owned full-service PR agency. Launched in 2011 by entrepreneurial duo Christian and Uche Ogba; the firm has been regarded as a trendsetter in engaging diverse audiences of urban, millennial, entrepreneurs and professionals through strategic communication, event planning, and marketing content.  BethanyEast PR has been integral in managing marketing campaigns that activate and interact with diverse audiences of consumers. Learn more about BethanyEast PR at http://bethanyeastpr.com.

Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba
BethanyEast PR LLC
***@bethanyeastpr.com
End
Source:BethanyEast PR LLC
Email:***@bethanyeastpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Public Relations, Small Business Training, Education
Industry:Education
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BethanyEast PR & Mgmt. Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share