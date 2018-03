TRENDnet introduces compact USB-C HD docking station supporting HD video over high-speed connection

Contact

-- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, has announced it will introduce the Mini USB-C HD Docking Cube, model TUC-DS1. The compact USB-C docking station supports high-resolution HD video, and extends or mirrors your notebook's display.TRENDnet's Mini USB-C HD Docking Cube allows you to connect multiple USB devices, and network your laptop all from a single cable. Easily manage multiple workstation devices such as USB storage, keyboard, mouse, printer, scanner, and HD monitor. Free up desk space with this compact USB-C docking station to make more room for what's really important to you.Conveniently connect all your workstation devices fsbdt to the Mini USB-C HD Docking Cube, and then connect your laptop or notebook directly to the docking station. The TUC-DS1 also includes a power delivery port to charge a USB-C notebook from the docking station.TRENDnet's Mini USB-C HD Docking Cube, model TUC-DS1, will be available next week online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide via our authorized distribution and retail partners.Mini USB-C HD Docking Cube, TUC-DS1- Up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 30Hz- Gigabit Ethernet port- One USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports- HDMI audio support- Compatible with MHL supported Android devices with a USB-C interface- Supports Windows 10 Continuum mode- Supports Windows® 10 and Mac® operating systems- Product page: https://www.trendnet.com/ store/products/ TUC-DS1 - MSRP: USD $99.99