New start date for "Love Never Fails" March 20. 2018
The topic is relationships. I am so excited to have my special guest, Linda Schiller-Hanna, a Clairvoyant, Psychic, Medium, and Reiki Master who is also skilled on relationships.
After illness, snowstorms, and technical difficulties the show is going on the air Tuesday, March 20, 2018. She is so excited to have her special guest, Linda Schiller-Hanna, a Clairvoyant, Psychic, Medium, and Reiki Master who is also skilled on relationships. The show on March 20, 2018 will be focused on relationships. Questions do not have to match the topic, so feel free to dial 866-451-1451. They both answer questions on Quora on the internet, too. Together they have over fifty years of experience, insights, and understanding.
Marilyn has other guests invited to offer their knowledge and experiences, too. There will be a wide range of topics for your listening interest. A few of the topics that she will cover over the coming season, are: Relationships, Holistic Health and Healing, Flower Essences, Reiki, Therapeutic Hypnosis, Negative Entities, Past Life Regression, Empowerment & Self-Esteem, Domestic Violence, Addictions & the Family, Spirituality, Angels, Educational Excellence, Channeling, Psychic & Tarot Readings, Inspirational, and your concerns.
Marilyn Redmond is an ordained spiritual minister for counseling, International Speaker, International award-winning writer, International Author, International Consultant, International Columnist, International Board of Regression therapy for Therapeutic Hypnotist, Past Life Therapy, artist of your angels, and gives readings.
"Finding Reality fsbdt Beyond Fear" is my path into being medically free of all prescriptions and beliefs that stopped my health, sanity, and happiness. I found that the love within my heart is the answer, when I release all the outside advice, information, and lack of truth that stops my health. Love heals: Love Never Fails. It is an inside job. It is on Amazon.com, http://www.amazon.com/
Share the word to tune in weekly and share the benefits and wisdom from "Love Never Fails". I will continue with my wisdom for the monthly column in The Sussex Newsletter, now that the show is ready to be enjoyed by you and your friends.
Marilyn Redmond
