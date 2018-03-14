Gold Award Winner - DUNECRAFT - Sparkly Slime

This week's announcement of our Gold Award Winner has sparked an excitement that is not containable! Such a great product with an awesome company behind it. Their products have amazed us and I know they will amaze you as well!

Gold Award Winner! DuneCraft

-- Family Review Center offers their prestigious Gold Award to those who have products that are exemplary and meet a need above and beyond what one would expect within their chosen category.The selection is always tough, as so many great products are submitted for consideration. However, I think you will agree when you see the one we have chosen, that it is one of the finest products one could find in the category it is from. This one was simply too awesome to pass up. We find it an honor to lend our name in endorsing products and companies such as this one.Winners of this fine award are chosen by a panel of judges and are then awarded with many benefits, both tangible and marketing opportunities that are amazing. These range from the graphics and license for the award, having the product displayed in the Award Showcase on the website, having shout outs on all of the major Social Media outlets to announce the award, etc. They also have the opportunity to win other marketing add ons, as a bonus for being so amazing and as a thanks for networking with Family Review Center.2018 has been graced with some amazing companies and products. Rita Brenke, Executive Editor remarked how amazed she was at the top class of clients they have networked with so far this year and that they are beyond pleased with the awesome products they have been able to share with their many viewers.The year has seen much growth in the realm of clients and consumers and the company is working hard to offer a wider spectrum of services that will keep competitors at bay and keep clients coming back. Rita Brenke shared that it is their goal to offer the most, for the least, while never sacrificing quality. To Family Review Center it is all about growth and more ways to spread the word about those they recommend to their readers.Here is the amazing product that have been chosen for the Gold AwardReview #3541 – DUNECRAFT : Shiny, Sparkly SlimeDunecraft shares the following about this product:Slime in Style with Sparkle Slime! This glamorous goo is bright and glittery that you can squish, stretch, pull, and watch it ooze gooey fun! Shiny, Sparkling Slime will charm you every time!As one can see, the assortment of products we cover and award is diverse and the class is top of the line. Rita Brenke shared that it is companies like Dunecraft that make their job one that is enjoyable and interesting. They offer products we can be proud to endorse, she said. She fsbdt went on to say they look forward to seeing what the rest of the year holds in new products to share. She is also looking forward to seeing which of the ones featured here will go on to be chosen as Best of the Year Award Winners! Those are always exciting times, she said.These reviews and awards can be viewed at their website or in their upcoming magazine. Readers are welcome to stop in and view them at any time and check out what the reviewers had to say about these amazing products. They can be viewed by visiting the website familyreviewcenter.comAnyone wishing to have their product or service reviewed is welcome to submit a product as well. Reviews are offered at this website, free of charge. Family friendly products are welcome and encouraged to submit sample products for review.Family Review Center has been offering products reviews since 2000. They are friendly, helpful and creative. When you want to ensure your product is seen, this is where you want to go first.Family Review Center16772 W Bell Road Suite #110-472Surprise, AZ 85374familyreviewcenter@gmail.com