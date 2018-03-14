News By Tag
Summer Dyslexia Camp in Santa Barbara
PRIDE Learning Center will be providing an Orton-Gillingham dyslexia camp in Santa Barbara this summer. Summer instruction for children ages 5 - 12 will be available mornings from 9:00 - 12:00 beginning July 9, 2018 through August 3, 2018
"Our dyslexia summer camps have changed the lives of so many children," says Karina Richland, founder of PRIDE Learning Center. "Our summer dyslexia camp helps kids in a way that no other summer school program out there can. I am so excited that the Santa Barbara community gets to experience and be a part of this success."
The dyslexia summer camp will be located at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara. The address is 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101. Individuals interested in summer instruction can call 866-774-3342 ext. 1 or by emailing info@pridelearningcenter.com
About PRIDE Learning Center
PRIDE Learning Center started out in 2005 as a single learning center in Palos Verdes, California. Today PRIDE has developed into a leading provider fsbdt of curriculum and instructional services for the special education market. The PRIDE Reading Program curriculum is used globally in both private and public school settings to help educators throughout the world improve student outcomes.
The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory based reading, writing and comprehension program that is structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive. While the program works with all children, it is especially successful for those previously diagnosed with dyslexia, auditory and visual processing difficulties, speech deficits, and other learning differences.
PRIDE is a community of educators that are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing, caring, and motivational environment where every child is given an opportunity to succeed.
Contact: Karina Richland, Owner, 866-774-3342
Media Contact
PRIDE Learning Center
***@pridelearningcenter.com
866-774-3342
