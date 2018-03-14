 
News By Tag
* Dyslexia Summer Camp
* Santa Barbara camps
* Orton-Gillingham summer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Summer Dyslexia Camp in Santa Barbara

PRIDE Learning Center will be providing an Orton-Gillingham dyslexia camp in Santa Barbara this summer. Summer instruction for children ages 5 - 12 will be available mornings from 9:00 - 12:00 beginning July 9, 2018 through August 3, 2018
 
 
Dyslexia Summer Camp in Santa Barbara
Dyslexia Summer Camp in Santa Barbara
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dyslexia Summer Camp
Santa Barbara camps
Orton-Gillingham summer

Industry:
Education

Location:
Santa Barbara - California - US

Subject:
Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- The PRIDE Learning Center summer dyslexia camp will offer an intensive 1:1 reading, writing and comprehension program that will help kids with dyslexia, speech and language deficits and other learning difficulties.  The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory approach that teaches students in a structured, systematic, cumulative and step by step process. The Orton-Gillingham methods used change the way that children learn to read and process information and can make dramatic differences in a relatively short time.

"Our dyslexia summer camps have changed the lives of so many children," says Karina Richland, founder of PRIDE Learning Center.  "Our summer dyslexia camp helps kids in a way that no other summer school program out there can. I am so excited that the Santa Barbara community gets to experience and be a part of this success."

The dyslexia summer camp will be located at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.  The address is 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, California, 93101. Individuals interested in summer instruction can call 866-774-3342 ext. 1 or by emailing info@pridelearningcenter.com

About PRIDE Learning Center

PRIDE Learning Center started out in 2005 as a single learning center in Palos Verdes, California.  Today PRIDE has developed into a leading provider fsbdt of curriculum and instructional services for the special education market.  The PRIDE Reading Program curriculum is used globally in both private and public school settings to help educators throughout the world improve student outcomes.

The PRIDE Reading Program is an Orton-Gillingham, multisensory based reading, writing and comprehension program that is structured, systematic, cumulative and repetitive.  While the program works with all children, it is especially successful for those previously diagnosed with dyslexia, auditory and visual processing difficulties, speech deficits, and other learning differences.

PRIDE is a community of educators that are dedicated to creating a supportive, nurturing, caring, and motivational environment where every child is given an opportunity to succeed.

Contact:  Karina Richland, Owner, 866-774-3342

Media Contact
PRIDE Learning Center
***@pridelearningcenter.com
866-774-3342
End
Source:
Email:***@pridelearningcenter.com Email Verified
Tags:Dyslexia Summer Camp, Santa Barbara camps, Orton-Gillingham summer
Industry:Education
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRIDE Learning Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share