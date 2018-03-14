News By Tag
Local high school string quartet to help settle an old score
Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Millville stage
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Millville show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Glassboro High sophomores Jade Wesley, Emma O'Brien, freshmen Meghan Holman and Gavin Shields will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with the Glassboro High String Orchestra, quartet members perform with prestigious area youth orchestras, including the Rowan Youth Orchestra, the Philadelphia Sinfonia, the South Jersey Youth Orchestra and the New Jersey Music Educators Association (NJMEA) All-State Orchestra. Members consistently receive Superior Ratings at NJMEA Solo and Ensemble Festivals.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Glassboro High School Orchestra Director Mary Greening looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Holman and O'Brien are the quartet's Beatles fans. Both cite "Eleanor Rigby" as their favorite Fab Four tune.
I'm very excited that we get to play this song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," said Holman.
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction."Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown"
performs Friday, April 13 at the Levoy Theatre at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30-$55 and may be purchased online at www.levoy.net, by phone at (856) 327-6400 or at the Levoy Theatre Box Office. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High Street, Millville, NJ 08332. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
And here is some additional information about the Glassboro High String Quartet:
Jade Wesley, 15, has been playing the violin fsbdt for six years. She also plays guitar, piano and sings. She is a member of the GHS String Orchestra and the Rowan Youth Orchestra.
"Orchestra is really fun," said Wesley. "We play pretty good pieces and we learn about music theories."
The sophomore plays basketball and runs track at GHS.
Meghan Holman, 15, began playing the violin six years ago. She is a member of the GHS String Orchestra and the Rowan Youth Orchestra. She has performed with the Philadelphia Sinfonia, the South Jersey Youth Orchestra and the NJMEA All-State Orchestra. She consistently receives Superior Ratings at NJMEA Solo and Ensemble Festivals.
"Playing in orchestra is so rewarding when you're making beautiful music," said Holman.
The freshman participates in Student Government, Mock Trial, Science Club and plays club field hockey.
Holman is a Beatles fan.
"My favorite Beatles song is 'Eleanor Rigby' and I'm very excited that we get to play this song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," she said.
Emma O'Brien, 15, began playing violin when she was three years old and decided to switch to viola six years ago. She belongs to her school's string orchestra, the Rowan Youth Orchestra and has played with the All South Jersey Orchestra.
"I love all the things you can do with a viola," said O'Brien. "You can make it sound like a violin or reach the deepness of a cello."
"The most joy I get is playing with an orchestra to create beautiful music," she said.
The sophomore is a Beatles fan and her favorite Fab Four tune is "Eleanor Rigby."
Gavin Shields, 16, has been playing the cello for 11 years. He plays with his school's string orchestra, the South Jersey Youth Orchestra and the All South Jersey Orchestra.
"I love playing the cello," said Shields. "It has an amazing sound."
Shields plays football, basketball and runs track and field at Glassboro High.
After graduation, the freshman plans to attend college and pursue a career in Sports Medicine.
