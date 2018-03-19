News By Tag
Attorney Filippone Volunteers at Holmes Junior High School in Mount Prospect, IL
The event, coordinated through Junior Achievement of Chicago included numerous speakers in addition to Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC, including representatives from the Village of Mount Prospect, Mount Prospect Police Department, and Mount Prospect Fire Department.
"It's always fun going back to Holmes. This has become an annual opportunity for me. There were lots of great questions from the students about being a lawyer and wonderful conversation about the positive impact lawyers can have in our community," said Filippone. He also added "[H]ats off to Junior Achievement and the fine people at Holmes for putting together another great event for the students and thank you to all of the other fantastic local volunteers for being so giving of their time."
About Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC: Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC is a boutique law firm specializing in the areas of immigration, real estate, small business, estate planning, injury, and civil litigation matters. Our attorneys are committed to providing fsbdt each client with the attention they need to resolve their legal matters quickly and successfully. Under its mission to be an adaptable, approachable, and affordable firm, Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC offers clients fixed fee and limited scope representation, a cost-friendly alternative to traditional hourly billing practice. Our offices in Chicago and Mount Prospect serve clients across the area as well as a base for state-wide assistance.
