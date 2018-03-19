 
News By Tag
* Deepwater Horizon
* Robert Kaluza
* National Press Club
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


New Book Reveals True Reason for Deepwater Horizon Disaster

First-person Account by Engineer Scapegoated as "Culpable," But Declared Innocent Six (6) Years Post-Tragedy. Join us at the National Press Club on April 20, 2018.
 
 
Deepwater Deception
Deepwater Deception
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Deepwater Horizon
Robert Kaluza
National Press Club

Industry:
Event

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Deepwater Deception, by Robert Kaluza and Maryann Karinch, will be released on the eighth anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon tragedy. The incident resulted in the deaths of eleven (11) rig workers and caused untold damage to the Gulf of Mexico. The tragedy that occurred on April 20, 2010 was blamed on two BP well site leaders, Kaluza and Don Vidrine. Mr. Vidrine passed away last year.

         The book will premiere at the National Press Club at two, one-hour media events held the afternoon of April 20, 2018.

         On November 14, 2012, Kaluza was indicted on 11 counts of Seaman's Manslaughter, 11 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, and a violation of the Clean Water Act. Both sets of manslaughter charges were later dropped, but Kaluza did not get his days in court to fight the final charge until February 2016. After six days of hearing evidence, the jury declared him "not guilty" in less than two hours.

         That was not the end of the story, however. Kaluza set out to discover and reveal documentation of crucial statements by BP and the US Department ofJustice he knew to be false—and uncovered even more dramatic evidence than his trial had addressed. Teaming up with bestselling non-fiction author, Maryann Karinch (How to Spot a Liar), Kaluza set about telling the true story—and truly dramatic—story of the Deepwater Horizon blowout.

It is the story of a rig supervisor on a five-day assignment being scapegoated by his employer, BP, as part of a corrupt cooperation-for-leniency deal the company made with the US Department of Justice. It was a deal that allowed BP to return to business as usual after the worst oil-spill disaster in US history and gave accountable executives free passes. The narrative moves from the offshore rig to the courtroom, taking the reader on the life-altering journey of Bob Kaluza, an innocent man who was swiftly acquitted, fsbdt yet carries the scars of being accused of causing the deaths of eleven men and contamination of the Gulf of Mexico.

It is an adventure, an investigation, and a manhunt. It divulges the real reason for the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and leads the reader toward identifying the people responsible for causing it.

Title: Deepwater Deception

Subtitle: The Truth about the Tragic Blowout and Perversion of American Justice

Authors: Robert Kaluza and Maryann Karinch

Publisher: WND

Cover Price: $16.99

ISBN (Print): 978-1-946918-16-1

To request an advance copy of the book, contact William Michael Cunningham: info@creativeinvest.com

To attend one or both events at the National Press Club, please email info@deepwaterdeception.com and info@creativeinvest.com

Contact
William Michael Cuningham
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Deepwater Horizon, Robert Kaluza, National Press Club
Industry:Event
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 19, 2018
Creative Investment Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share