News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Reveals True Reason for Deepwater Horizon Disaster
First-person Account by Engineer Scapegoated as "Culpable," But Declared Innocent Six (6) Years Post-Tragedy. Join us at the National Press Club on April 20, 2018.
The book will premiere at the National Press Club at two, one-hour media events held the afternoon of April 20, 2018.
On November 14, 2012, Kaluza was indicted on 11 counts of Seaman's Manslaughter, 11 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, and a violation of the Clean Water Act. Both sets of manslaughter charges were later dropped, but Kaluza did not get his days in court to fight the final charge until February 2016. After six days of hearing evidence, the jury declared him "not guilty" in less than two hours.
That was not the end of the story, however. Kaluza set out to discover and reveal documentation of crucial statements by BP and the US Department ofJustice he knew to be false—and uncovered even more dramatic evidence than his trial had addressed. Teaming up with bestselling non-fiction author, Maryann Karinch (How to Spot a Liar), Kaluza set about telling the true story—and truly dramatic—story of the Deepwater Horizon blowout.
It is the story of a rig supervisor on a five-day assignment being scapegoated by his employer, BP, as part of a corrupt cooperation-
It is an adventure, an investigation, and a manhunt. It divulges the real reason for the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and leads the reader toward identifying the people responsible for causing it.
Title: Deepwater Deception
Subtitle: The Truth about the Tragic Blowout and Perversion of American Justice
Authors: Robert Kaluza and Maryann Karinch
Publisher: WND
Cover Price: $16.99
ISBN (Print): 978-1-946918-
To request an advance copy of the book, contact William Michael Cunningham: info@creativeinvest.com
To attend one or both events at the National Press Club, please email info@deepwaterdeception.com and info@creativeinvest.com
Contact
William Michael Cuningham
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 19, 2018