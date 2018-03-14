Queens Day Draws Top Purveyors From Food and Beverage To Albany Tomorrow

Food And Beverage

-- The Queens Chamber of Commerce has worked to create the best possible Queens Day in Albany. It will be held on March 20th in Albany. Queens Day gives a voice to the Borough by allowing Queens Business owners and residents to meet key members of the Assembly and Senate, tour the Capitol Building and wrap the day up with a reception of the best of the best food and drink from Queens.The Queens Chamber of Commerce has received many generous donations from a wide array of sponsors, all contributing to make this day a success.Many restaurants donated culinary representations from their establishments to the Queens Chamber, all of which contribute to the success of Queens Day.These include Zum Stammtisch fsbdt Pork Store, Lady M. Confections, Dumpling Galaxy, Pesso Italian Ices, Wonton Foods, Murray's Cheese, Rienzi Pasta, Tortelleria Nixtimal, Cabana, Avil, The Door, Pa-Nash, G's, Metro Franchising, Honey Pig Donuts, MIRCH, Russos on the Bay, Despana Foods, Casa Del Chef, Marani, Starbucks of Queens NY, Mamas Empanadas, Tom Cat Bakery, Schmidt's, Tang, Chiflez, Pancito Bakery, Addictive Wine and Tapas, LUV Michael, Biggies Crack Toffee, Amuse Pooch, Yu Bakery, Milene Jardine Chocolatiers, Spice Tree Organics, Muncan Food INC, Bel Mere Catering, and Kiyas Delicias Argentinas. To all of the stated food vendors donated their time and service, the Queens Chamber expresses tremendous gratitude.In addition to food vendors, many non-food displays were donated for display to the Queens Chamber of Commerce. We will feature displays from the New York Mets, Mets Wine, Resorts World, Edible Queens, Balloons, Garden World Florals, and Yelp Queens.Thank you to our beverage sponsors consisting of SingleCut, Wine Room of Forest Hills, Astoria Distillery, Flying Belgian Brewery, and Bayside Brewery. Additional donations came from also have received generous donations from the Queens Jazz Overground, and the Flushing Town Hall.Queens Chamber of Commerce thanks all of the generous sponsors for contributing to the success of the 2nd annual Queens Day!