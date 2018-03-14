News By Tag
Two LEGO Murals Later, Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Wrap Up Twin Cities Auto Show
This year's Honda exhibit featured 17 vehicles on display, including the powerful 2018 Civic Type R; the award-winning and all-new 2018 Accord; and family favorites including the 2018 Pilot and the all-new 2018 Odyssey.
GTCHDA also teamed up with iHeartRadio to bring local stations, allowing attendees to watch and listen to live broadcasts of local stations, including 101.3 KDWB, Kool 108, Cities 97, K102, KFAN, and News Talk AM 1130, all while looking at the 2018 Civic Hatchback and all-new Accord.
For the March 13 military appreciation night, all active-duty service members and veterans were invited to sign a brand-new 2018 Honda Ridgeline that has been wrapped in a patriotic theme. "We thought it was important to honor the men and women who have and continue to serve our country," said Dudley Peterson, general manager of Buerkle Honda. "It was neat to have uniformed military, as well as veterans, come up to our patriotic Ridgeline and sign with their years of service, rank, and branch." At the close of the show, GTCHDA's patriotic Ridgeline was named the #1 truck of the auto show.
GTCHDA also brought in "professional kid" Sean Kenney and his team from Brooklyn, NY to build two, live Minnesota-themed LEGO murals. Kenney and his team have constructed multiple fsbdt award-winning creations out of the children's toy across the nation. The murals will be on display at each of the eight Honda dealerships within the association.
The association also provided a LEGO play area where hundreds of kids were able to create their own masterpieces while parents learned more about the all-new Odyssey. Following the show, the GTCHDA donated 15 pounds of LEGOs from the play area to the Ronald McDonald House Charities - Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM). "We saw how much joy and creativity the LEGOs brought the kids and wanted to continue to spread that cheer," said Jim Haertzen, general manager of Luther Brookdale Honda.
Margaret Kajer, development assistant for the RMHC-UM, said "Thank you again for thinking of us. We rely so heavily on community support - it's what allows us to serve the 5,400 residents of the facility, which includes children going through treatment and their family members."
About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers: The GTCHDA consists of eight Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, including Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. Learn more at https://www.GreaterTwinCitiesHondaDealers.com
