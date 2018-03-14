 
Pupco Brands Inc. Launching New Products at Global Pet Expo Booth #6352

Pupco Brands Inc., manufacturer of leading-edge and premium consumable products for dogs and cats, will be launching new products at Global Pet Expo on March 21 – 23, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL – Booth #6352
 
 
Pupco Brands Logo
Pupco Brands Logo
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Pupco Brands Inc. is gearing up for the pet industry's premier pet product tradeshow, Global Pet Expo. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Pupco Brands Inc. Booth #6352 to view their newest products launching: K9Kraves™ and Kitty Kraves™ (Nutritious PCR Hemp Oil Dog and Cat Treats), Nirvana4Pets™ (Dropper Bottle PCR Hemp Oil Nutritional Supplement), and Plenary™ (cat litter unlike any other on the market - the greatest in the world!)

Pupco Brands, Inc. (PUPCO) is a privately owned, Dallas, Texas based company that develops, manufactures and distributes premium, innovative companion pet products that are healthy for cats and dogs, have unique points of differentiation from competing products and provide a compelling value proposition for the pet parent.  They have recently completed the first step in an exciting new branding campaign, with their cutting edge new website and visually compelling packaging design, which comes with a gold foil stamp of their logo on every branded product.

"Since the beginning of this year, we have introduced over ten new product SKU's, each unlike any other in the market today, featuring many with Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil," expresses Paul Lien, President of Pupco Brands Inc., "We are very excited to showcase our entire line at Global Pet Expo and look forward to the official launch of our PCR Hemp Oil treats, our 100% natural pet care nutritional supplement, our leading-edge microbial pet waste odor control solution and our revolutionary cat litter."

K9Kraves™: Unlike many pet treats on the market that have high caloric content and/or minimal nutritional benefits; K9Kraves™ consist of 25% protein and is a great source of vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. It's also corn, soy and gluten free. There's 300 milligrams of Full Spectrum hemp oil to each 5.3 oz. stand-up pouch, which delivers over 120 Cannabinoids to the Canine Cannabinoid receptors with each treat. The K9Kraves10-Pack™ 10-unit SNAKPAK™ is also available and comes in shelf-ready packaging (3 mg. of PCR Hemp Oil per treat).

Kitty Kraves™: Kitty Kraves™ is a 100% all fish treat available in a 2.5 oz. stand-up pouch, which provides 75% protein with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids. This treat has been tested with hundreds of felines fsbdt and the acceptance rate was close to 100%, which is unheard of when you consider the finicky nature of felines. The Kitty Kraves™ 10X SnakPaks™ is also available. This popular 10-unit SNAKPAK in shelf-ready packaging is ideal for pet retail stores, as it provides a great cat treat at a very low cost per unit.

Nirvana4Pets™ - 1 ML. Dropper Bottle inside a carton, three SKU's: 300mg, 500mg and 1000mg of PCR Hemp Oil: A 100% Natural Pet Care Nutritional Supplement, this PCR Hemp Oil/Full Spectrum, in combination with wild Alaskan salmon oil, provides optimum wellness and nutrients beneficial for pet daily health and longevity. Delivering over 120 Cannabinoids, this hemp oil for dogs and cats can be easily administered directly to a pets' mouth or mixed in their food or water. This miracle supplement addresses anxiety and stress relief and is an effective way to calm dog or cat anxiety, as well as beneficial to pets who are easily irritable or over stimulated by loud noises, separation anxiety, etc. As of today, Pupco Brands is one of the few companies to offer 1000 milligram bottles, which deliver exceptional consumer value by providing pet owners the ability to administer less drops over a longer period of time.

Plenary™  - Revolutionary Cat Litter, Unlike Any Other On The Market: The senior management team of Pupco Brands has extensive experience with cat litter including development, manufacturing and distribution. Three of Pupco's teammates combined 40+ years of experience with this product segment. Together, they studied the competition and spoken with thousands of cat parents and hundreds of pet product buyers, which lead them to create Plenary™.

Additional products that will be displayed at Booth #6352 include: Microbial Miracle (Pet Waste Odor Eradicator) and PCR Oral Care4Pets™ (Complete Oral Health Care Product + 100 mg. of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 8 oz. Bottle w/ Pour Spout).

About Pupco Brands Inc.: We are a Texas based manufacturer of leading-edge, premium, consumable products for dogs and cats which address pet health, nutrition and behavior; as well as the pet-home environment.  We also provide Veterinarians with a "Veterinarian Only" consumable product line which link "in clinic" to "in home" 24x7 wellness care for dogs and cats.

Learn more at: www.pupcobrands.com

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/pupcobrands/.

Twitter: @pupcobrands

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/pupcobrands/.

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
