Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces 2018 Mining Cleantech Challenge Presenters
The international call for applications was announced in January, 2018, and in this second year of the program, CCIA doubled the number of applying companies. Companies responding to the Challenge application were asked to present innovative technologies capable of working on issues related to advanced materials and chemicals, plant or biological solutions, methane detection, power management, production efficiency, water, remote sensing and tailings/waste handling and disposal, as well as a new category, blockchain.
Submissions were reviewed, applicants vetted and program partners selected 10 companies to present during the March program. Companies selected represent four U.S. states and three Canadian territories. Finalists will pitch their technologies to the investors and decision-makers represented by the program partners.
CCIA developed the MCC in partnership with an internationally recognized team of industry leaders, and also significantly increased the number of partners involved in the program. Partners include Newmont Mining, Ausenco, Barrick Gold, Fresnillo, Jolimont Global, McEwen Mining, Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Resource Capital Funds, Clareo Partners, Davis Graham & Stubbs, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Energy Office, Evok Innovations, Rocky Mountain Institute, RPM Global and Evok Innovations.
Companies selected to present in March include:
Access Sensor Technologies
AOMS Technologies Inc.
Aqua Pure Technologies Inc.
Avivid Water Technology LLC
FlexGen
Hydrostor
Rentricity Inc.
Solar Ship
Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd.
Yost Brothers, LLC
"We are excited about the significant growth of the Mining Cleantech Challenge program in 2018, "said Shelly Curtiss, CCIA's executive director. "The landscape of extractive technologies is shifting and looking towards a more clean technology-focused future and the growth in this year's program exemplifies interest in a collaborative path forward fsbdt from both the traditional industry leaders and the cleantech innovators."
The Mining Cleantech Challenge will be held on March 29, 2018, at the Governor's Residence in Denver, CO. A VIP reception will follow the private pitch session. Registration is open for the VIP reception, https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://coloradocleantech.com/
Emily Long
