Hellowater joins sponsor lineup for Chicago Red Stars
"I am a big fan of the Red Stars soccer team and have marveled at how they work with the Chicago community. The Red Stars stands out as a genuine, caring organization that has enhanced the soccer industry. Hellowater is striving to do the same for the beverage industry with the creation of our fiber infused beverages," says Rusty Jones, Hellowater's EVP Sales & Marketing / Co-founder.
About Hello Beverages, LLC
Hellowater is a line of innovative fiber-infused beverages. Founded in 2017 by beverage-industry veterans Tom Bushkie and Rusty Jones, Hello Beverages seeks to resolve the diet dilemma through a variety of better-for-you beverages that are all natural, contain just 10 calories, and are infused with fiber but do not sacrifice on taste. Tom and Rusty worked to create delicious, refreshing beverages by combining fresh inspiring flavors, soluble fiber and natural sweeteners. Hellowater now comes in 5 inspiring flavors, with further flavors to come. Hellowater is available at key retailers throughout the country such as Jewel Osco, Ingles Markets, Tops Friendly Markets, and Amazon.
For more information on Hellowater, visit http://www.hellowater.com
About Red Stars
Chicago Red Stars, founded in 2007, is one of ten professional teams in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and one of the longest tenured clubs in North American women's soccer. The back-to-back NWSL Playoff club boasts some of the most elite players in the world, including stars from the 2015 Women's World Cup Championship team. For more information on the Red Stars and to purchase tickets, please visit the team's official website.
http://www.chicagoredstars.com
Contact
Rusty Jones
***@hellowater.com
