March 2018
Hellowater joins sponsor lineup for Chicago Red Stars

 
 
CHICAGO - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Hello Beverages, LLC., an emerging brand born in Chicago, offering a line of fiber-infused water, is continuing its "fibernation" campaign as an official partner of the Chicago Red Stars National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team. Since its inception in 2017, Hellowater has been changing the way that the nation drinks, providing consumers a tasty assortment of flavored waters that contain 5 grams of fiber and only 10 calories, and are naturally sweetened. Hellowater is encouraging its community to "say hello" by partnering with like-minded brands that share their mission to Inspire Health.

"I am a big fan of the Red Stars soccer team and have marveled at how they work with the Chicago community. The Red Stars stands out as a genuine, caring organization that has enhanced the soccer industry. Hellowater is striving to do the same for the beverage industry with the creation of our fiber infused beverages," says Rusty Jones, Hellowater's EVP Sales & Marketing / Co-founder.

About Hello Beverages, LLC
Hellowater is a line of innovative fiber-infused beverages. Founded in 2017 by beverage-industry veterans Tom Bushkie and Rusty Jones, Hello Beverages seeks to resolve the diet dilemma through a variety of better-for-you beverages that are all natural, contain just 10 calories, and are infused with fiber but do not sacrifice on taste. Tom and Rusty worked to create delicious, refreshing beverages by combining fresh inspiring flavors, soluble fiber and natural sweeteners. Hellowater now comes in 5 inspiring flavors, with further flavors to come. Hellowater is available at key retailers throughout the country such as Jewel Osco, Ingles Markets, Tops Friendly Markets, and Amazon.

For more information on Hellowater, visit http://www.hellowater.com

About Red Stars

Chicago Red Stars, founded in 2007, is one of ten professional teams in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and one of the longest tenured clubs in North American women's soccer. The back-to-back NWSL Playoff club boasts some of the most elite players in the world, including stars from the 2015 Women's World Cup Championship team. For more information on the Red Stars and to purchase tickets, please visit the team's official website.
http://www.chicagoredstars.com

Contact
Rusty Jones
***@hellowater.com
Source:hello beverages
