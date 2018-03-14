News By Tag
Antop's New Dual Omni HDTV UFO Antenna Offers Twice The Coverage, Delivers Free O-T-A TV
The AT-415B, engineered with a vertical antenna rod atop the horizontal dome to provide a "dual" 360° omni-directional complete coverage pattern, offers consumers excellent non-adjustment reception from various signal origination locations, with a reach of up to 65 miles in diameter.
"We've designed the UFO residential antennas based on what we've learned from our marine and mobile applications for receiving the best omni-directional over-the-air signals," said Eric Jiang, ANTOP president. "The AT-415B Dual Omni-directional UFO TV antenna utilizes the latest in technology and design to provide consumers with greater options to enjoy free local broadcasts and cut the cord from high priced pay TV services. "
The sturdy ABS UV coated exterior casing protects the antenna's internal elements from weather conditions. The sleek, compact design provides easy set-up and visual appeal perfect for outdoor installation:
AT-415B Product Features (https://antopusa.com/
· Dual Omni-directional "Complete Coverage" Reception Pattern: fsbdt 360° Horizontal, 360° Vertical
· SmartPass Amplifier, exclusive ANTOP technology, uses an all-in-one design allowing easier connection while delivering the correct balance between short and long-range reception.
· 4G LTE filter: blocks 3G and 4G wireless signals for noise-free digital reception.
· High Gain reception technology, shielded for minimum interference.
· Supports VHF & UHF digital signals.
· Mounting accessory options.
· Compatible with 4K Ultra High Definition (4K UHD) TVs and TV converter boxes.
For more information on the AT-415B and other ANTOP products visit antopusa.com.
Based in sunny Southern California, ANTOP is focused on providing superior customer service, while offering the best Over-The-Air TV signal reception solutions to both trade partners and consumers. As TV viewers continue to "cut-the-cord"
Jaime Leon, Marketing Director, ANTOP Antenna
***@antopantenna.com
