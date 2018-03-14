News By Tag
Gen7 Pets™ Carry-Me Sleeper™ is a Must-Have For June 22nd's Take Your Dog To Work Day!
Every year, pet lovers around the nation highly anticipate June 22nd's annual "Take Your Dog To Work Day" (TYDTWD®) event.
As pet owners gear up for the big day, it's important to remember to make your pup's safety and comfort a priority. After all, dogs are creatures of habit, and bringing them to your workplace will be an exciting but overwhelming experience for them. The Gen7 Pets™ Carry-Me Sleeper™ is a must-have product for TYDTWD® due to its versatile features that help to make both commuting a breeze and an ideal resting area for your four-legged friend in the office.
Designed for simplicity while traveling, the Gen7's innovative Carry-Me Sleeper™ offers both a comfortable carrier and a cozy fleece bed for pets up to 20 lbs. This 2-in-1 carrier/bed provides the ultimate in convenience, soothing comfort and peace of mind. Whether you travel to work by car, taxi, ferry or subway, the Carry-Me Sleeper™ is a car safe carrier that's suitable for all means of transportation. It is even compatible with most major airlines.
Owners of the Carry-Me Sleeper™ will find all the "must haves" in place. With a side entrance, dual zippers, interior tether, mesh sides and top for ventilation, owners have the freedom to take their pets to the workplace with ease. Once you arrive to your destination, simply unzip the long side to unfold like a murphy bed. Now your canine has a comfy and familiar bed to snooze on all day at the office! View the Carry-Me Sleeper™: http://www.gen7pets.com/
Additional features of the Carry-Me Sleeper™:
Unzip and rest
The bed is removable and washable for the ultimate in convenience. Pockets for treats, toys and incidentals keep everything close at hand. Easy and light to tote around, durable nylon ensures your pet will be enjoying their Carry-Me Sleeper™ for many years to come. Travel. Rest. Enjoy. Never worry about your pet sleeping while traveling again. In a busy life, it's one less thing to worry about.
Notable Product fsbdt Quality
Gen7's commitment to and investment in product innovation has resulted in a number of industry breakthroughs. Be it comforting and attractive to pets, to ease of operation and convenience for pet parents, charming practicality motivates our engineering. From a full line of pet strollers to multi-functional travel pets, Gen7Pets™ continues to set the standard in quality and durability.
Our dedication to responsible manufacturing practices only adds to our product quality. We have created systems with our partners to uphold superior product and people standards through testing, factory inspections and social audits.
Superior User Experience
We are driven by the idea that a pet family should be able to travel together seamlessly and easily. Our product line reflects smart details that make travel something that everyone can look forward to.
About Gen7Pets™:
With four decades of child safety experience, the creators of Gen7Pets® bring the engineering, meticulous detail, and quality assurance that millions have trusted for their babies. Our commitment to product innovation and responsible manufacturing practices have earned us a leadership role in the pet category, but it's the ownership experience of a Gen7 product that sets us apart. Choose Wisely, Choose Gen7Pets®.
www.Gen7pets.com/
