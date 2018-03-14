News By Tag
The gift of protection and balance from the delicately crafted Amulets of Harmony Collection
The Amulets of Harmony collection features four well-known and beloved good luck 'charms', including the four-leaf clover, the evil eye, the Calatrava Cross, the Hand of Fatima and the Star of David. Each of these amulets is believed to bring protection and luck to its wearer.
Designer, Ms. Arabel Lebrusan, says:
"The Amulets of Harmony collection is a showcase of beautiful, ethical keepsakes to protect fsbdt and help maintain balance in the life of its wearer. Each piece is delicately crafted by the most skilled hands and sustainably made in Spain and the UK using Fairtrade gemstones and recycled sterling silver."
The collection includes the five Amulets, as well as a selection of three collectible sterling silver stacking rings, with Fairtrade garnet, amethyst, peridot and citrine available in a trillion, cushion or round cut.
About Arabel Lebrusan. Beauty in Design, Craftsmanship and Ethics
