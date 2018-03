The gift of protection and balance from the delicately crafted Amulets of Harmony Collection

Contact

Arabel Lebrusan

***@arabellebrusan.com Arabel Lebrusan

End

-- Award-winning jewellery designer, Arabel Lebrusan, has launched theCollection, her most recent work, and a showcase of beautifully designed and crafted protective pieces. Each piece is composed of 100% recycled silver in a traditional filigree technique and plated with white rhodium. Each Amulet also features a natural Fairtrade gemstone, with a selection of garnet, amethyst, peridot and citrine available.Thecollection features four well-known and beloved good luck 'charms', including the four-leaf clover, the evil eye, the Calatrava Cross, the Hand of Fatima and the Star of David. Each of these amulets is believed to bring protection and luck to its wearer.Designer, Ms. Arabel Lebrusan, says:"Thecollection is a showcase of beautiful, ethical keepsakes to protect fsbdt and help maintain balance in the life of its wearer. Each piece is delicately crafted by the most skilled hands and sustainably made in Spain and the UK using Fairtrade gemstones and recycled sterling silver."The collection includes the five Amulets, as well as a selection of three collectible sterling silver stacking rings, with Fairtrade garnet, amethyst, peridot and citrine available in a trillion, cushion or round cut.Each Arabel Lebrusan piece is delivered in a 100% recyclable jewellery box, featuring a cushioned velvet lining. UK and international customers are invited to view the beautiful Amulets of Harmony ( https://www.arabellebrusan.com/ collections/ amulets-of-har... ) collection by appointment, or at www.arabellebrusan.com For more information and images visit:Amulets of Harmony Collection. IMAGES & INFO (https://www.arabellebrusan.com/collections/amulets-of-harmony)http://www.arabellebrusan.comArabel Lebrusan (https://www.arabellebrusan.com/pages/about-arabel-lebrusan)took her Masters in Jewellery Design at Central St Martins and went on to become Creative Director at Leblas Jewellery, leaving two years later to create her own brand of unique designs. Arabel commissions only the best craftsman in the UK and her native Spain and insisting on precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced.