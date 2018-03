End

-- Goodhart Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have achieved a current EMR of .811.Since 2013, we have set out to elevate our safety performance. We have implemented the following:· Incorporated Buy-in from all layers of the workforce and of management, up to and including the CEO.· Formed a safety committee consisting of various positions throughout the company.· Increased training in all aspects of safety.· Expansive on-boarding of new hires.· Perform comprehensive shop and field audits.· MSHA and OSHA training and refreshers· Daily Safety huddles.Our Mod Rate over the past 5 years has trended downwards as follows:5/1/14 1.2705/1/15 1.0385/1/16 1.0015/1/17 .9655/1/18 .811Our Safety Core Values:• Nothing we do is worth getting hurt.• Safety can be managed and risks can be controlled.• Every accident should have been prevented.• Safety is everyone's responsibility.• Safe behavior is a condition of employment.visit our web site http://www.goodhartsons.com