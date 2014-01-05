News By Tag
Goodhart Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have achieved a current EMR of .811
Since 2013, we have set out to elevate our safety performance. We have implemented the following:
· Incorporated Buy-in from all layers of the workforce and of management, up to and including the CEO.
· Formed a safety committee consisting of various positions throughout the company.
· Increased training in all aspects of safety.
· Expansive on-boarding of new hires.
· Perform comprehensive shop and field audits.
· MSHA and OSHA training and refreshers
· Daily Safety huddles.
Our Mod Rate over the past 5 years has trended downwards as follows:
Effective Date Experience fsbdt Modification Factor
5/1/14 1.270
5/1/15 1.038
5/1/16 1.001
5/1/17 .965
5/1/18 .811
Our Safety Core Values:
• Nothing we do is worth getting hurt.
• Safety can be managed and risks can be controlled.
• Every accident should have been prevented.
• Safety is everyone's responsibility.
• Safe behavior is a condition of employment.
