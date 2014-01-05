 
Goodhart Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have achieved a current EMR of .811

 
LANCASTER, Pa. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Goodhart Sons, Inc. is pleased to announce that we have achieved a current EMR of .811.

Since 2013, we have set out to elevate our safety performance.  We have implemented the following:

·         Incorporated Buy-in from all layers of the workforce and of management, up to and including the CEO.

·         Formed a safety committee consisting of various positions throughout the company.

·         Increased training in all aspects of safety.

·         Expansive on-boarding of new hires.

·         Perform comprehensive shop and field audits.

·         MSHA and OSHA training and refreshers

·         Daily Safety huddles.

Our Mod Rate over the past 5 years has trended downwards as follows:

Effective Date  Experience fsbdt Modification Factor

5/1/14  1.270
5/1/15  1.038
5/1/16  1.001
5/1/17  .965
5/1/18   .811

Our Safety Core Values:

• Nothing we do is worth getting hurt.
• Safety can be managed and risks can be controlled.
• Every accident should have been prevented.
• Safety is everyone's responsibility.
• Safe behavior is a condition of employment.

visit our web site http://www.goodhartsons.com
Source:
Email:***@goodhartsons.com Email Verified
Tags:Safety, Fabrication
Industry:Industrial
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
