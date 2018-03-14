 
March 2018





Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies to participate in Arizona Gives Day

 
 
PHOENIX - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) is thrilled to participate in Arizona Gives Day, April 3, 2018. Arizona Gives Day is a grassroots, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes. Participants can visit azgives.org and donate the day-of (April 3), or schedule gifts in advance beginning March 1. Arizona Gives Day helps raise awareness about Arizona nonprofits and the critical role they play in our communities and state. This statewide day of giving has raised more than $10.14 million since 2013, and hopes to exceed its 2017 grand total of $2.74 million with increased support from local residents. On April 3, the event will inspire people to "invest in Arizona" by giving to nonprofits making our state stronger and creating a thriving community for all.

When asked about why CGI registered to participate in Arizona Gives Day, Melissa McGurgan, Director of Student Services and Communications replied, "It is our desire to build a scholarship fund to defray the cost of tuition for qualified students at our university. Reducing financial barriers to pursuing a Doctor of Behavioral Health degree at CGI by way of tuition waivers, grants, and/or scholarships is an important strategic initiative for us. Donating to CGI is a direct investment in our extraordinary students, who give back to their communities, conduct innovative, applied research in integrated healthcare, and are passionate about changing the way the world experiences healthcare.  Their work makes a long-term difference in the lives of their patients, their families, and their communities, and we look forward to cheering them on and lightening the financial burden as they pursue a doctoral degree while balancing their full-time jobs, families, and lives."

Arizona Gives Day is April 3.  To make a donation, the public is urged to visit the CGI donation page (https://www.azgives.org/cummingsgraduateinstitute) on Arizona Gives' website.

About Arizona Gives Day

The Arizona Gives program is run by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers.  The event was started in 2013 to connect people with causes they believe in and to build a lasing, stronger spirit of philanthropy.  Since its inception, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $10.1 million for nonprofits statewide.

About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies

Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI), fsbdt a nonprofit online university, delivers post-graduate training to mental health and allied health professionals, advancing their knowledge and expertise in integrated behavioral healthcare. CGI specializes in offering the Doctor of Behavioral Health (DBH) degree, an innovative, applied doctorate that focuses exclusively on the growing field of integrated healthcare.

Students are prepared to deliver patient-centered care, work in interdisciplinary teams, employ evidence-based practice and quality improvement approaches, and utilize informatics in primary care and other medical settings. The 100% online DBH program gives students the opportunity to complete their degree while balancing personal lives, commitments, and professional practice.

CGI's mission is to improve the way the world experiences healthcare. CGI demonstrates to their students, faculty, staff, partners, and larger community that they are a disruptive institution, aimed at making a difference for all those who interact with their institution.

About the Founder

Dr. Nicholas A. Cummings is a visionary who, for half a century not only was able to foresee the future of professional psychology, but also helped create it. A former president of the American Psychological Association (APA) as well as its Divisions 12 (Clinical Psychology) and 29 (Psychotherapy), he formed a number of national organizations in response to trends. Since organized psychology resisted these inevitable changes, Dr. Cummings blazed the way, expecting others would follow. He launched the professional school movement by founding the four campuses of the California School of Professional Psychology that established clinicians as full-fledged members of the faculty. As chief of mental health for the Kaiser Permanente health system in the 1950s, he wrote and implemented the first prepaid psychotherapy contract in the era when psychotherapy was an exclusion rather than a covered benefit in health insurance.  Presently, Dr. Cummings resides in Reno, Nevada with the one love of his life, Dorothy Mills Cummings. Together on February 5, 2018 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

