 
News By Tag
* Volunteering
* Medicare
* Aging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


SHINE Volunteers Honored for Commitment to Medicare & Other Health Insurance Counseling

SHINE provides free, unbiased, confidential insurance counseling services
 
 
SHINE volunteers were honored for their dedication to Medicare counseling
SHINE volunteers were honored for their dedication to Medicare counseling
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Volunteering
Medicare
Aging

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Sixty dedicated volunteers were honored for their commitment to the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program at a ceremony on February 15, 2018.   The volunteer appreciation ceremony took place at the Edison Restaurant, Bar & Banquet Center in Fort Myers.

SHINE is an award-winning Medicare and health insurance information, counseling and assistance program. The SHINE program is administered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and operated locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL).  SHINE volunteer counselors provide free, unbiased, confidential Medicare counseling and other health insurance counseling, and information to help Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers understand their health care options.

In 2017, these 60 volunteers helped more than 9,400 clients by conducting counseling on Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance, prescription drug plans, and long-term care planning.  In total, the AAASWFL SHINE volunteers provided more than 5,750 hours of counseling last year.

AAASWFL (http://www.aaaswfl.org) is currently seeking fsbdt SHINE volunteers. Requirements include an interest in working with seniors and people with disabilities, along with computer and internet navigation skills.  Volunteers are asked to attend professional training and update meetings.  The ability to communicate in both English and Spanish is ideal, but not required.  Anyone interested in becoming a SHINE volunteer may contact Camilita Aldridge, AAASWFL SHINE Liaison, at (239) 652-6900 for more information about volunteer opportunities or to apply.

Persons wishing to receive Medicare counseling and other health insurance counseling assistance from SHINE may schedule appointments at designated counseling sites, attend enrollment events, or arrange to speak with a trained SHINE counselor by calling the AAASWFL's toll-free Elder Helpline at 844-41-ELDER (866-413-5337).  For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and enrollment events, please visit http://www.floridashine.org.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.  AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida.  The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities.  More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
End
Source:Area Agency on Aging
Email:***@aaaswfl.org Email Verified
Phone:2396526900
Tags:Volunteering, Medicare, Aging
Industry:Insurance
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share