SHINE Volunteers Honored for Commitment to Medicare & Other Health Insurance Counseling
SHINE provides free, unbiased, confidential insurance counseling services
SHINE is an award-winning Medicare and health insurance information, counseling and assistance program. The SHINE program is administered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and operated locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL). SHINE volunteer counselors provide free, unbiased, confidential Medicare counseling and other health insurance counseling, and information to help Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers understand their health care options.
In 2017, these 60 volunteers helped more than 9,400 clients by conducting counseling on Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance, prescription drug plans, and long-term care planning. In total, the AAASWFL SHINE volunteers provided more than 5,750 hours of counseling last year.
AAASWFL (http://www.aaaswfl.org) is currently seeking fsbdt SHINE volunteers. Requirements include an interest in working with seniors and people with disabilities, along with computer and internet navigation skills. Volunteers are asked to attend professional training and update meetings. The ability to communicate in both English and Spanish is ideal, but not required. Anyone interested in becoming a SHINE volunteer may contact Camilita Aldridge, AAASWFL SHINE Liaison, at (239) 652-6900 for more information about volunteer opportunities or to apply.
Persons wishing to receive Medicare counseling and other health insurance counseling assistance from SHINE may schedule appointments at designated counseling sites, attend enrollment events, or arrange to speak with a trained SHINE counselor by calling the AAASWFL's toll-free Elder Helpline at 844-41-ELDER (866-413-5337)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
