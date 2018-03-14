News By Tag
Jason Crane Joins Ascensus' Retirement Unit as Head of Retirement Sales
Mike Narkoff Appointed Head of Institutional Sales; Firm's Clients Will Benefit from Strengthened Leadership in Both Advisor and Institutional Distribution Channels
Crane will assume responsibility for retirement plan distribution, including strategy and leadership of all retirement plan sales and business development resources that support products across the Ascensus platform. He most recently served as executive director and head of U.S. business development at Transamerica. Prior to that, he held the position of managing director of retirement sales for six years. Crane's rich career includes over 15 years of executive experience and a strong track record of collaborating with financial advisors, consultants, TPAs, and distribution firms for sustained growth and operational excellence. He is a highly regarded thought leader and frequent speaker at industry events.
"Jason is one of the industry's most experienced and successful distribution leaders in the small business and retirement advisor channels," says David Musto, president of Ascensus. "His hiring is reflective of Ascensus' desire and ability to attract the best talent in the industry—we are excited to welcome Jason to the company so that we may build upon our culture of success and advance our leadership position in the retirement plan market."
Narkoff, a 28-year Ascensus veteran, will continue to make significant contributions to Ascensus' growth in his new role as head of institutional sales. He is currently leading the charge to cultivate new institutional outsourcing arrangements and product opportunities with existing and new partners. Directing Narkoff's efforts toward institutional sales highlights Ascensus' continued investment in and dedication to meeting the strategic goals of its clients through the deployment of top-end talent in addition to market-leading retirement technology, service, and sales solutions.
"Mike is an inspirational leader who has contributed not only to our growth but also to our exemplary culture of service and client understanding in various roles including sales, service, and relationship management,"
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 54,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of December 31, 2017, Ascensus had over $163 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www.ascensus.com/
