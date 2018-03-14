Stagecoach Performing Arts School In Burlington Is Expanding And Offering A Chance At A Scholarship!

Stagecoach Milton and Burlington are excited to be opening two more doors and offering 2x the scholarships to celebrate!

-- Here we grow again! Spring is just around the corner, and flowers aren't the only ones beginning to grow, Stagecoach Canada is too! Stagecoach Performing Arts Schools in Milton and Burlington are proud to be opening two more classes, and to commemorate this exciting time, they're offering double the scholarships!Helmed by Meredith Hawley, an award-winning Hollywood actress who has worked extensively on stage, in film and television throughout Canada and the US, Stagecoach Milton will be adding an afternoon class, and Stagecoach Burlington will be opening a new school with morning classes. Each school will be giving away two scholarships for the new term, set to begin April 72018. When applying for the new classes, registrants are asked to email milton@stagecoachschools.ca and state which school they are applying to, name and age of the student. Families who have already registered are automatically entered.Both schools will be holding a free and interactive open-house:Offering quality performing arts training to children aged 4-16, their aim is to nurture, build confidence and develop young potentials; but most importantly to stretch their imaginations and have fun! Stagecoach offers students experience in all three areas of theatrical arts, each class providing exposure and high-quality instruction in the specialized disciplines of singing, acting and dancing. All classes are taught by experienced professionals and culminate in a grand showcase or production at the end of each term.Meredith says of the launch, "I'm so excited to be expanding this incredible program. I strongly believe that an education in the arts is essential to understanding the world we live in. It engages children and provides them with the tools to express themselves through the magic of song, dance, and story." She maintains that, "It gives children a voice, and builds confidence that will not only make them great leaders, but also valuable team players, all while having the time of their lives."Stagecoach Performing Arts Canadais part of a network of more than 700 part-time Performing Arts Schools Worldwide. Early Stages classes are available fsbdt for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year olds every Saturday. For more information about Stagecoach Canada, please visit their website at: www.stagecoachschools.caRania Walker, Front Door PRRania@FrontDoorPR416.258.8953Stagecoach Performing Arts was founded in 1988 and it was one of the first part-time children's performing arts schools in the country. With over 300 Principals and 2,500 teachers worldwide we aim to inspire our students every week. Stagecoach operates over 700 schools and has a presence in 8 countries worldwide including Canada, Germany, Malta, Spain, Gibraltar, Australia and South Africa. We continue to grow as the UK's largest network of part-time performing arts schools for children. We believe that we make a difference to our student's lives by teaching Creative Courage For Life. Notable alumni are Emma Watson, Jamie Bell, Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Fletcher, Dani Harmer, Josh Cuthbert, Danny Mac and Charlotte Jaconelli.