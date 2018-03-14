News By Tag
American Legacy Looks to Raise $500K to Launch Network Dedicated to African American Culture
American legacy brand launches crowdfunding campaign via gofundme
"This past February we saw hundreds of thousands of people flock to the movie theatre to watch the film Black Panther," Reynolds said. "The support of the film from the black community was not only eye opening, but showed what could happen when our community becomes galvanized behind an idea. Shortly after the film's release my publicist called me and said 'Rodney, imagine if everyone who went to see Black Panther would make a $10 donation to American Legacy Network, you'd have the capital needed to launch in 2019!' I thought for a second and responded by saying 'you know you're absolutely right', hence the reason for this fundraising initiative."
The money raised will allow American Legacy to produce and acquire original content that will air on the network and on the network's on-demand platform. In addition to the network, Reynolds' and his team are developing a feature film based on the life of pioneer aviator Bessie Coleman—which already has a script developed and plan to begin shooting fsbdt a trailer later this year.
ALNand its On Demand Platformwill include the following content along with other programming focused on travel, food, livestreamed cultural events and more:
· Classic Black Films & Historical Documentaries
· Conversations With Greatness hosted by JP Reynolds
· Black Treasure with Robin Myers!
· American Legacy SPORTS presents
· Your Black History News Updates
· American Legacy LEGENDS
· Talking 'Bout The Blues
To support the launch of American Legacy Network and to find out more about the Bessie Coleman biopic, visit their GoFundMe page at:https://www.gofundme.com/
ABOUT AMERICAN LEGACY
American Legacy Magazine was founded in 1995 as a joint venture between Reynolds' RJR Communications, Inc. and Forbes Magazine. Total readership of American Legacy was over 2 million when the print edition ceased publication in 2011. The mission of the American Legacy brand is to broaden and enhance the awareness of African-American history through the utilization of educational products, the internet, and broadcast media with the launch of the American Legacy Network in 2019. To watch American Legacy Network content visit www.vimeo.com/
