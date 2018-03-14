News By Tag
Debra A. Jenks, Attorney, Jenks & Harvey LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's FINRA Arbitration and Enforcement: Current Issues in 2018 and Beyond LIVE Webcast
About Debra A. Jenks
Ms. Jenks has over 30 years of legal experience representing financial institutions, wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, insured broker-dealers, investment professionals, officers and directors, and financial advisers in retail, industry, and employment disputes as well as in compliance and regulatory matters. She defends registered persons and entities in regulatory matters. She has represented retail and institutional investors in securities matters and arbitration.
AboutJenks & Harvey LLP
Jenks & Harvey LLP is involved in various aspects of securities arbitration and litigation, broker-dealer compliance, regulatory and enforcement defense, registration matters, and representation of registered persons in retail and employment matters.
Event Synopsis:
FINRA Rules and the arbitration landscape are constantly changing. FINRA members and practitioners must stay sensitive to the issues and new developments to reduce the chances of surprise awards and enforcement actions.
In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss latest and significant issues and developments in FINRA arbitration, as well as current regulatory focus. The speakers will also provide considerations on arbitrator selection, tips for controlling costs in discovery and expert engagement, and discuss compliance issues.
Key topics include:
• The FINRA Arbitration Process including rule changes, arbitrator selection and expungement
• Best Practices for Counsel
• Current regulatory focus on:
o fsbdt Commission and fee-based accounts
o Suitability and fiduciary duty
o Issues surrounding the elderly and retirement savers
o Supervision of industry participants with disciplinary disclosures
o Churning
o Cybersecurity and duty to protect customer information
