Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Debra A. Jenks, Attorney, Jenks & Harvey LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's FINRA Arbitration and

Debra A. Jenks, Attorney, Jenks & Harvey LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's FINRA Arbitration and Enforcement: Current Issues in 2018 and Beyond LIVE Webcast
 
 
NEW YORK - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Debra A. Jenks, Attorney, Jenks & Harvey LLP will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "FINRA Arbitration and Enforcement: Current Issues in 2018 and Beyond LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for April 5, 2018 from 3:00pm to 4:30pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/finra-arbitration-and-enforcement-2018

About Debra A. Jenks

Ms. Jenks has over 30 years of legal experience representing financial institutions, wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, insured broker-dealers, investment professionals, officers and directors, and financial advisers in retail, industry, and employment disputes as well as in compliance and regulatory matters. She defends registered persons and entities in regulatory matters. She has represented retail and institutional investors in securities matters and arbitration.

AboutJenks & Harvey LLP

Jenks & Harvey LLP is involved in various aspects of securities arbitration and litigation, broker-dealer compliance, regulatory and enforcement defense, registration matters, and representation of registered persons in retail and employment matters.

Event Synopsis:

FINRA Rules and the arbitration landscape are constantly changing. FINRA members and practitioners must stay sensitive to the issues and new developments to reduce the chances of surprise awards and enforcement actions.

In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss latest and significant issues and developments in FINRA arbitration, as well as current regulatory focus. The speakers will also provide considerations on arbitrator selection, tips for controlling costs in discovery and expert engagement, and discuss compliance issues.

Key topics include:

•          The FINRA Arbitration Process including rule changes, arbitrator selection and expungement

•          Best Practices for Counsel

•          Current regulatory focus on:

o fsbdt    Commission and fee-based accounts

o    Suitability and fiduciary duty

o    Issues surrounding the elderly and retirement savers

o    Supervision of industry participants with disciplinary disclosures

o    Churning

o    Cybersecurity and duty to protect customer information

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
