Upload PST to Office 365 OWA with recently launched CubexSoft Office 365 Restore Tool
CubexSoft notifies the official launch and release of its latest software CubexSoft Office 365 Restore Tool for uploading Outlook PST files to Office 365 mailbox.
Reportedly, the very idea of developing such utility originated from the very fact of users' growing concerns about how to upload PST to Office 365 OWA account without any problems. Uploading PST files to Office 365 using Microsoft's Azure Storage Tools is a very technical process and is difficult to be followed by non-technical users. So, the company has developed a straightforward solution for all users to easily upload PST to Office 365 OWA.
According to project head, "Office 365 has opened new avenues for users to expand their ever growing business on large scale basis. And to continue with their business without any interruption, they need to get complete access to their Outlook data on Office 365 platform. After conducting a deep survey, our R&D department came up with the proposal of designing such a utility that would help users in importing their Outlook PST files to their Exchange online account without Outlook installation. And here we are, announcing the official release of our Office 365 Restore Tool, v1.0, to support our esteemed clientele at every step of their growing business."
Beneficial Features Supported by Office 365 Restore Tool
1. Supports bulk migration of multiple PST files to Office 365 mailbox at once
2. Upload complete data from PST file to OWA with accurate details
3. Maintains complete folder structure throughout the PST import process
4. No Outlook installation required for adding PST files to Exchange online
5. Apply date filters to upload data between applied date ranges
6. No file size limitation to import PST file to O365 webmail
7. Supports all Windows (32bit and 64bit) editions
According to reports, Office 365 Restore Tool is going to be a great support system for users who are trying to get an easy and quick solution for importing their Outlook PST files to O365 account. Furthermore, the elimination of Outlook installation for completing this task will make it more fulfilling and satisfying for them. With this tool, users can also perform selective as well as complete data import from PST file. Which means, they can upload their emails, fsbdt contacts, notes, tasks, journals, calendars etc. from PST into OWA. They are also allowed to do migration of selective items only by selecting their corresponding checkboxes, as per their requirements. The software is believed to be a resourceful utility for users by helping them at every step of their business growth.
Conclusion
CubexSoft Office 365 Restore Tool (http://www.cubexsoft.com/
