Prepare for your dream wedding at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 29-31 March, 2018
Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 29th to 31st March, 2018
Rene' Vincent Ernst, General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, said, "On the first day, during the opening ceremony of the Wedding Fair, we have planned various food-tasting and entertainment activities for visitors in addition to the fantastic displays by exhibitors. The event is open to general public on all three days from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on 29th March and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on 30th and 31st March for absolutely free, whereby we will be indulging them with a fiesta of fashion shows by top designers, Lebanese Folkloric Wedding Theatre by AG Concept, wedding band from Sudan as well as superb culinary delights".
In addition to fashion shows, a host of activities will be unfurled during the opening of the exhibition starting 6.30 p.m. onwards on Thursday, 29th March, 2018 offering visitor's extraordinary experiences.
About Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 fsbdt km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.BahiAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.weddingsatbahi.com
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@
+971 556130351
