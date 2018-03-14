 
News By Tag
* BAHI
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Prepare for your dream wedding at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 29-31 March, 2018

Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 29th to 31st March, 2018
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
BAHI

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Are you ready for mega fashion shows, raffles, and a whole lot of fun with live entertainment at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair from 29th to 31st March, 2018? This bridal and shopping extravaganza, organized in association with Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) will see a line-up of over 70 exhibitors, specialized in catering to luxury events and bridal wear, over the three days. Prominent among them are Fashion Designers such as Maryam Al Shaibani & Walid Atallah who will showcase their upcoming bridal wear.

Rene' Vincent Ernst, General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, said, "On the first day, during the opening ceremony of the Wedding Fair, we have planned various food-tasting and entertainment activities for visitors in addition to the fantastic displays by exhibitors. The event is open to general public on all three days from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on 29th March and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on 30th and 31st March for absolutely free, whereby we will be indulging them with a fiesta of fashion shows by top designers, Lebanese Folkloric Wedding Theatre by AG Concept, wedding band from Sudan as well as superb culinary delights".

In addition to fashion shows, a host of activities will be unfurled during the opening of the exhibition starting 6.30 p.m. onwards on Thursday, 29th March, 2018 offering visitor's extraordinary experiences.

About Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 fsbdt km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.BahiAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.weddingsatbahi.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
pressrelease@mpj-pr.com
+971 556130351
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:BAHI
Industry:Tourism
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share