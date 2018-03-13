News By Tag
Houston area Chili Cook-Off Charity event
Don't miss this fun event. Live music, raffles & $5 All you can eat wrist bands. 501(c)
Each year the group founder, Jimisu fsbdt Balko known as "Queen of Fur-babies" & her volunteers known as "The Beauties" organize such events to raise funds for their spay & neutering program. The organization's moto speaks volumes the over crowded pet population. "The first steps to no kill is no birth".
Jimisu & her Beauties is still seeking cook-off teams. Please contact them for information on how you can have your own team.
Please visit the links below for more information.
For more information on how to get involved, please visit
https://www.facebook.com/
www.jimisuandherbeauties.com
