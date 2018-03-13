 
Industry News





Houston area Chili Cook-Off Charity event

Don't miss this fun event. Live music, raffles & $5 All you can eat wrist bands. 501(c)
 
 
2nd Annual Dirty Dog Chili Cook-Off for Chairty
HOUSTON - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Jimisu and her Beauties will be hosting their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday, April 7th, and it's open to the public. Only $5 for all you can eat wrist bands.  Live music by Torrid Soul & DJ Dr. Phil Good. Celebrity judges, raffles, calendar signings and lots of fun.  The 2nd annual Dirty Dog Chili cook-off will be held at Neon Moon in La Porte Tx, Saturday, April 7th, beginning at 12pm. Cook-off judging begins at 3pm. LIVE music all day!  So come join the fun.

Each year the group founder, Jimisu fsbdt Balko known as "Queen of Fur-babies" & her volunteers known as "The Beauties" organize such events to raise funds for their spay & neutering program.  The organization's moto speaks volumes the over crowded pet population. "The first steps to no kill is no birth".

Jimisu & her Beauties is still seeking cook-off teams.  Please contact them for information on how you can have your own team.

Please visit the links below for more information.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit
https://www.facebook.com/JimisuandHerBeautiesTheOriginalB...

www.jimisuandherbeauties.com

Kristina Johnson
***@aol.com
Source:Jimisu & Her Beauties
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Animals, Houston, Rodeo
Industry:Beauty
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
