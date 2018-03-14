Latin Podcast Awards Announces 1st Round of Nominees 2018

The Latin Podcast Awards has geared up for the 2018 competition, announcing eight new nominees for the 2018 season. Nominations will remain open through summer, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

-- Felix A. Montelara, founder of Audio Dice Network, presents the Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) competition 2018. The LPA is the only world-wide LatinX digital audio competition awards honoring Spanish and English language podcasts. As part of the process, content producers and podcast fans are able to nominate LatinX podcasts at LatinPodcastAwards.com. The most influential LatinX digital, on-demand audio content creators will prove podcasting is a force for the future.Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish speakers from the United States and around the world. The LPA is proud to welcome LPA 2018 nominees from the United States, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Switzerland and from other countries in this international event.The LPA 2018 nominees are now vying for category awards, country awards, one international award, and the coveted "Latin Podcast Award of the Year 2018."A panel of international judges, who are themselves podcast content producers, have been assembled to select winners by their respective categories and countries awards. This panel of international judges will also select the winner of the international award. The judges are tasked to select the finalists and eventual winner of the coveted Latin Podcast Award of the Year 2018.The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the Latin Podcast Award of the Year award will receive a "Microphone Statue" (Trophy) to display to the world and most importantly their listeners.The Latin Podcast Awards 2018, proudly presents the first round of nominees· NotiPod Hoy- By Melvin Rivera- United States· Azul Chiclamino - La Realidad de lo Absurdo- By Rodrigo Llop- Mexico· Bacteriófagos-By Carmela García- Switzerland· Te Invito un Café- By Robert Sasuke- Dominican Republic· AFROSAYA Podcast- By Alejandro Gutierrez- United States· BalamComic- By Fransisco Balam Zapata- Mexico· ¿Ya lo Sabias?- By H. Adrian Contreras Ramirez- Mexico· Vivir en Armonía- By Jeymi Febles- Dominican RepublicAbout fsbdt Audio Dice Network:Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners and is based out of the United States, but influences the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving LatinX via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audio Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice.net.About Latin Podcast Awards"Honors the efforts and achievements of Independent Podcasters."The Latin Podcast Awards will honor the independent podcaster. We will also celebrate the contributions made by other Latin and Non-Latin members of the podcasting community who have made a significant contribution to the Latin podcast industry.According to a 2016 survey of Latino adults by Pew Research Center, for years TV was the most commonly used platform for news among U.S. Hispanics. In recent years, however, the share of Latinos receiving their news from TV has declined, from 92% in 2006 to 79% in 2016. Meanwhile, 74% of Hispanics said in 2016 that they used the internet – including social media or smartphone apps – as a source of news on a typical weekday, up from 37% in 2006.*The 2018 Infinite Dial Study by Edison Research and Triton Digitalunveils the latest research in digital audio, social media, mobile, smart speakers, and podcast consumption.The two most talked-about sectors in audio today – podcasting and Smart Speakers – post significant gains in this year's Infinite Dial study from Edison Research and Triton Digital.Podcasting continues to steadily grow, as 44% of Americans 12+ now say they have listened to a podcast, up from 40% from last year. Podcasting's in-car gains continue as well: a year ago, 18% of podcast listeners described the car as the place they most often listened to podcasts; this year, that number is 22%.