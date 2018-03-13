News By Tag
AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Integration of GeoMobile Into the Abandoned Shoppers Dashboard
CEO, Steve Humphries made the announcement today saying "Now all of the Shoppers personal data that we capture in a competitor's showroom with GeoMobile will be integrated into the Abandoned Shoppers Dashboard.
Abandoned Shoppers is a proprietary platform that captures personal information (name, address, email, compliant telephone) of Shoppers that visit a dealership website (direct and referral traffic), including a Shoppers individual website journey (capturing pages viewed, etc.). Dealers are able to communicate directly with these Shoppers through email and text messages, log their interaction and push the info to their CRM.
GeoMobile Maketing is a proprietary geofencing platform that not only serves banner ads to Shoppers in a competitor's showroom, but also captures Shoppers personal information (name, address, email, compliant telephone, credit score range, make/model of vehicle ownership).
Humphries added "The integration fsbdt now allows dealers that subscribe to both platforms to view and manage all data in one comprehensive dashboard. This integration will send instant emails to GeoMoible Shoppers upon data capture and allow dealers to manage all of the data, including communication (email/text)
AutomotiveOnly.com, LLC is a full-service automotive digital advertising agency and a leader in automotive consumer data capture technology with Abandoned Shoppers and GeoMoible Marketing. AutomotiveOnly.com also offers traditional digital marketing platforms including Conquest Email, SEO, SEM, Retargeting, Video Pre-roll, Facebook Marketing and more reaching Auto Shoppers at every point of consideration.
