EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018.
http://www.cyprus.thedigitalship.com/
In attendance will be Epsco-Ra's Director of Technology, Mr Gideon Lenkey and Director, Mr Andreas Ioannou to offer advice and solutions to cyber maritime problems. Mr Ioannou said, "Epsco-Ra is delighted to once again extend our support by sponsoring this important international CIO Forum in Cyprus. We look forward to welcoming delegates to our sponsored Morning Coffee Break, providing an opportunity to discuss their maritime cyber security concerns and requirements"
About fsbdt Epsco-Ra:
With offices in USA, Cyprus, Singapore and Germany with over twenty years' experience in maritime and security industries; Epsco-Ra is a global leading maritime cybersecurity company, providing a comprehensive delivery of cybersecurity consulting and managed services to the international shipping community.
Contact
Epsco-Ra
Wendy Kenny
wkenny@epsco-
+357 25733091
