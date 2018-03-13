 
Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus

Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018.
 
GERMASOGYIA, Cyprus - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- The theme of the event is the new age where digitalisation is re-shaping the shipping world, creating increased opportunity for development and innovation. With advancements and new concepts providing unparalleled growth opportunities the maritime community requires the knowledge, understanding and ability to identify what defines digitalisation and how we can make the most of the opportunities which lie ahead.

http://www.cyprus.thedigitalship.com/

In attendance will be Epsco-Ra's Director of Technology, Mr Gideon Lenkey and Director, Mr Andreas Ioannou to offer advice and solutions to cyber maritime problems.  Mr Ioannou said, "Epsco-Ra is delighted to once again extend our support by sponsoring this important international CIO Forum in Cyprus.  We look forward to welcoming delegates to our sponsored Morning Coffee Break, providing an opportunity to discuss their maritime cyber security concerns and requirements".

https://www.epsco-ra.com/

About Epsco-Ra:

With offices in USA, Cyprus, Singapore and Germany with over twenty years' experience in maritime and security industries; Epsco-Ra is a global leading maritime cybersecurity company, providing a comprehensive delivery of cybersecurity consulting and managed services to the international shipping community.

