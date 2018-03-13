News By Tag
Seattle Based KTINC Music Group Signs Deal with Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist
"We welcome KTINC to the Bungalo Records family of independent labels. We look forward to their new releases coming out in April," says Jane Daley, Executive of Bungalo Records/UMGD.
KTINC Music Group is a Seattle based record label founded by producer and recording artist, BD Miguel. As a producer and label visionary, BD Miguel produces and writes signature projects for the label's roster of talent.BD Miguel is surrounded by some of the industry's most progressive indie talent like super talented artist Rob Rollie,2 Mill Da Don, Brooklyn Bloop and Dirty O.
Bungalo Records is presently going on its 18th year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Distribution in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years.
