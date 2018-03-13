 
News By Tag
* Bungalo Records
* Universal Music Group
* Celebrity News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Seattle Based KTINC Music Group Signs Deal with Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist

"We welcome KTINC to the Bungalo Records family of independent labels. We look forward to their new releases coming out in April," says Jane Daley, Executive of Bungalo Records/UMGD.
 
 
KTINC Music Group
KTINC Music Group
LOS ANGELES - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Seattle based record label KTINC Music Group has officially signed a distribution deal with Bungalo Records with exclusive distribution through Universal Music Group. The label is announcing the release of two back to back releases in the month of April. The label's new hip hop track, "So Funny" featuring Hip Hop recording artist, BD Miguel, debuts on April 6th. In addition, KTINC is set to release a second hip hop track, "Ordinary Girl," by 2Mill coming out the following week on April 13th.

"We welcome KTINC to the Bungalo Records family of independent labels. We look forward to their new releases coming out in April," fsbdt says Jane Daley, Executive of Bungalo Records/UMGD.

KTINC Music Group is a Seattle based record label founded by producer and recording artist, BD Miguel. As a producer and label visionary, BD Miguel produces and writes signature projects for the label's roster of talent.BD Miguel is surrounded by some of the industry's most progressive indie talent like super talented artist Rob Rollie,2 Mill Da Don, Brooklyn Bloop and Dirty O.

Bungalo Records is presently going on its 18th year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Distribution in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years.

For more information, please visit:
http://www.bungalorecords.com

Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Source:
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Bungalo Records, Universal Music Group, Celebrity News
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AWJ Platinum PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share