Camps with Horses turn city kids into Cowboys and Cowgirls
Registration is now open for Horses4Heroes' Saturdays at the Ranch Day Camps, Spring Break Camp and 10 weeks of Summer Camp.
Las Vegas-based non-profit, Horses4Heroes, operates the Horse4Heroes Equestrian Center in historic Floyd Lamb at Tule Springs. Here, at the non-profit's headquarters and flagship facility, Horses4Heroes offers affordable horseback riding lessons for all ages and riding levels, camps, birthday parties, field trips and free workshops for veterans with PTSD, victims of domestic abuse and violence, recovering addicts, at-risk youth and teens and others in the community who need a hand up, not a hand out. Every weekend, Friday-Sunday, the center is open for "test rides," a few minutes on a horse for $5 on Fridays and $10 on weekends. Test rides are always just $5 for Active Duty service members, veterans, First Responders and their families Hours vary throughout the year.
There are three ways to attend camp at the Horses4Heroes Equestrian Center. Every Saturday, through May 19, children can attend Saturday at the Ranch Day Camps. Campers take Horse 101 and get to know horses and minis, ride horses, take a hay ride tour of the historic park, and interact with farm animals and, on first and third Saturdays, visit the Las Vegas Farmer's Market. fsbdt Spring Break Camp is March 26-March 30, 8 am to 5 pm. In addition to fun activities with horses and farm animals, campers will spend one morning at The Texas Station Hotel & Casino, enjoying playtime in Kids Quest, bowling and lunch at The Feast Buffet, and, back at camp, take a karate class from a local instructor. For an additional $10, campers can attend the fourth annual Easter at the Ranch and Easter Egg Hunt, Friday, March 30, 4 pm to 7 pm.
Finally, registration is now open for 10 weeks of summer camp, beginning Tuesday, May 29. This will be Horses4Heroes fifth summer operating this camp in the park, and the ninth year offering a summer camp option with horses. Camp is Monday -Friday, 8 am to 5 pm and includes a weekly outing to The Texas and a Friday afternoon water slide in the corral.
For all camps, special reduced rates are available to veterans, Active Duty Military personnel, National Guard and Reserve, law enforcement officers, school teachers and nurses.
Teen volunteers, ages 14 to 17, are welcome to serve as volunteer student counselors. For information on volunteering and earning community service hours, email camps@horses4heroes.org.
"Our camps are technology free and offer good old fashioned fun," said Sydney Knott, president and founder of Hoses4Heroes. "Campers have fun using their imaginations, exploring this park, a rare jewel in the desert, learning about the animals that live here, making new friends, becoming more confident and coming away with a powerful sense of accomplishment. 'I did it', is something we often hear!" said Ms. Knott.
For all camps, register online at http://horses4heroes.myonlinecamp.com/
Proceeds from all paid activities, donations and sponsorships goes toward the feeding and care of the horses and farm animals, as well as scholarships to allow even deeper discounts for camps, lessons and workshops for veterans.
In 2014 and 2016, Horses4Heroes won the American Horse Council's Time to Ride Challenge, a national initiative to introduce newcomers to horses. Horses4Heroes is the only repeat winner of this challenge and the only national equine non-profit that owns its own horses and uses those horses, including retired, donated and Feed Lot rescues, every day in programs that serve local heroes and the community. The organization's large and growing national network of equestrian centers in 45 states and Canada offer affordable, sometimes free, recreational, instructional and health and wellness programs for all ages, all riding levels and in all disciplines. For more information on all programs and activities, email events@horses4heroes.org, visit http://www.horses4heroes.org or call 702.645.8446.
Contact
Sydney Knott
***@horses4heroes.org
