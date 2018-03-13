News By Tag
Century Old Building Reopens as Bed and Breakfast in Mexico City's Hippest Neighborhood
La Palomilla Bed and Breakfast in Roma Norte offers an authentic and quiet escape from the hustle and bustle on a side street, mere blocks from bars, restaurants, and shops
With a passion for people and Mexico, and wanting a more fulfilling work life, Pérez-Cirera bought a century old home and carefully renovated it. This March will officially begin to welcome guests to La Palomilla Bed and Breakfast.
The seven-room bed and breakfast is tucked into a side street in Roma Norte. Formerly a residence, the home has been thoughtfully renovated to include seven guestrooms (each with its own private bathroom), an outdoor city terrace, inside patio, dining room, and welcome area. Ironworks have been replicated to honor the herrería that was once original to the building. The property boasts colorful rooms, art by local artisans, organic toiletries, upcycled materials, and a low carbon footprint by sourcing breakfast ingredients within 32 miles.
"It was important to me that we offer an authentic experience and also contribute to this vibrant community," said Pérez-Cirera, who oversees all daily aspects of the business first-hand.
Aside from ensuring guests are comfortable and breakfasts are homemade, she also curates activities for guests seeking to experience the local flavor – from Mezcal tastings at a local art gallery to more elaborate foodie tours, climbing pyramids, or listening to a Mariachi band pull up alongside your gondola on a day trip to Xochimilco.
"Mexico City has a lot to offer, particularly to the younger traveler who wants to see and taste and explore," said Pérez-Cirera, who saw an influx of Millennials stay at the B&B during her soft launch the first few months of the year. "This is a great place to come with your own palomilla." Palomilla refers to a group of one's closest friends.
About La Palomilla
Located in La Roma, the hippest and safest walkable neighborhood in Mexico City, La Palomilla is a unique seven-room bed and breakfast that caters to the modern traveler seeking fsbdt an authentic experience. La Palomilla, a phrase as storied as Mexico itself, is a term of affection for one's closest group of friends. This boutique property provides a colorful escape from the daily routine into a bustling community filled with flavor, friendliness, and music. A green building, La Palomilla cares very much about the environment and its carbon footprint. All rooms feature art by local artisans and are named after the innkeeper's closest friends (her own palomilla). Amenities, from bed sheets to soap are sourced from local area businesses. La Palomilla is located at Segunda Cerrada de Guadalajara 10 Roma Norte. 06700, Mexico City. For more information visit: http://lapalomillabnb.com and http://www.facebook.com/
