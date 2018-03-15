News By Tag
Youth Explore STEM Careers at SEM Link's 11th Annual STEM Career Fair
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy hosts 11th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Career Fair & Exhibition to expose K-12 students to STEM Careers.
Support for the Atlanta STEM Career Fair comes from Clorox, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Morehouse College Communicating Teams Leadership Program (CTLP) and Georgia Power. STEM professionals and students from organizations such as Albany State, Fulton County Public Works, Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), Georgia Power, Johns Creek Environmental Campus, and Spelman College among others will be there to share their passion for STEM with attendees, discuss their careers, conduct hands-on demonstrations and showcase real world applications of math and science. "As a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) alumna, I am really excited to bring our STEM Career Fair to an HBCU campus." stated Ms. Tokiwa Smith, Founder and Executive Director "HBCUs are inclusive spaces for students of diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds to prepare to pursue STEM Careers. It is one of our goals as an organization to help ensure that our future STEM workforce is diverse; so it is perfect for us to host our signature event to encourage youth to pursue STEM Careers at Morehouse College" For more information about the fair contact SEM Link via email at info@semsuccess.org or phone at (888)600-6294.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. fsbdt Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers programs in Atlanta and the DMV. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
