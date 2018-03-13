TVS producing Arm Wrestling, Ice Skating, Bowling, Boxing, Power Lifting, Billiards, Pro Wrestling, and other sports for the TVS WomenSport 'TVS Micro Channel', Also appearing are classic LPBT Bowling, LPGA Golf, and other historic shows.

-- TVS Television Network has launched the TVS WomenSport Channel, which is available on a free to view, ad supported, video on demand Post Cable Network channel. Programming for the channel will include classic womens TV sports from the TVS Classic Sports library as well as a full array of TVS original sports programming.Classic sports programming will include LPGA Golf, LPBT Bowling, AIAW Championships, and NCAA Womens Basketball games. New programming will include ice skating, roller derby, pro wrestling, billiards, skiing, beach volleyball, arm wrestling, boxing, bowling, power lifting, and other sports.TVS WomenSport Channel is a free to view, ad supported, video on demand channel available on the Daily Motion platform. It is one of 72 TVS Micro Channels. TVS TV Networks.Com links all 72 TVS Micro Channels.TVS Television Network has been a leader in the televising of women sports since it's founding in 1960. LPGA Golf, LPBT Bowling, AIAW Sports, Pro Volleyball, APT Tennis, and collegiate basketball have all been extensively covered by TVS prior to coverage by major broadcast or cable networks.All TVS programming since 1960 has been advertising supported and free to view. TVS AD Sales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, works with national fsbdt companies in niche markets to provide an effective advertising platform via TVS WomenSport Channel and all of the 72 TVS Micro Channels.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast television network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has studios and a TV ranch located in the Greater Los Angeles area. TVS Magazines.Com is located in Atlanta. TVS Radio Network.Com is located in Las Vegas. TVS AD Sales.Com is located in Miami and New York.