Spate Media Launches Live TV Channel With Plans For Exclusive Content
Spate Media
BRONX, N.Y. - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Spate Media launched in 2006 is expanding into live television. They have partnered with viloud to offer a live experience for independent music and original programming. Spate Media has created some great viral content with their cartoons and documentaries. They want to continue to create some great music related documentaries and expand even more into cartoon development. "Our team will be working hard over the next few years creating some original content that will bring great value to our brand. This will give our brand more flexibility and we can also offer more to our advertisers", says founder Antoine King. Spate Media has worked with some of the biggest names in music as well as very popular independent music artists. Live TV is expanding and most social media outlets are offering some sort of Live TV. Spate will now have the flexibility fsbdt to offer original programming at particular times like national television. They plan to partner with other brands like they have done with Spate Radio. Stay up to date with everything from Spate Media by following this link. http://www.spatehiphopnews.com or http://www.spatehiphopvideos.com
About Spate Media
Spate Media is a digital marketing and branding company founded in 2006. Spate Media has since launched a radio app, online radio station and online TV websites. They are also expanding into film, record label and artist management.