March 2018
Muni Insurance & Muni Tax Opens Second Office in Waterbury

Muni Insurance & Tax Inc. marked the grand opening of its second location for your convenience at 770 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708 accompanied by the Waterbury Regional Chamber of Commerce
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Muni Insurance, Inc. and Muni Tax have opened their second location in Waterbury, CT at 770 Highland Ave accompanied by the Waterbury Regional Chamber of Commerce. Participating in the ribbon cutting were Alderman Christian d'Orso, Waterbury Economic Development Director Joseph McGrath as well as owners Frances and Rosario Batista and close friends.

Now located on two ends of the city for your convenience, Muni Insurance & Tax brings a personal touch to all of your auto, home, small business, and health insurance needs. Through opening this second location, the Muni Insurance Team seeks to help the small businesses of the community grow, protect its homes, autos, and ensure that everyone's healthcare costs are covered. Muni Insurance and Tax also participates in collaborating with several community fsbdt organizations and small businesses to help them grow and serve the people of Waterbury more thoroughly and effectively.

Their team can also file your taxes and notarize your letters. Available on all social media platforms you may visit them at:


Instagram  http://instagram.com/muniinsurance

Company Website  http://www.muniinsurance.com,

Facebook  http://www.facebook.com/MuniInsurance,

and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/10695079/

Give them a call at 203-527-3669 six days per week. Closed on Sundays.

Contact
Frances Batista
(203) 527-3669
***@muniinsurance.com
Email:***@muniinsurance.com
