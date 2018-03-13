HMH Announces, "Staycation 4 Family" Offer in its Hotels & Resorts Across MENA

Unbeatable family getaway offers have been launched at a selection of hotels and resorts

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah - Pool

Media Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

pressrelease@ mpj-pr.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- Unbeatable family getaway offers have been launched at a selection of hotels and resorts in the Middle East and North Africa by HMH, Hospitality Management Holding, offering residents in the region the opportunity to enjoy a staycation at a very special rate.The "Staycation 4 Family" can be a big win for families considering that the summer season is around the corner as people tend to look forward to weekend getaways to cool off and nothing better than to have good deals for grabs. Any family constituting of four members and more can avail of this offer which also includes a complimentary breakfast and free accommodation for children under the age of 12 when a family room or suite is booked.According to Mr. Ferghal Purcell, Chief Operating Officer, of HMH, the aim is to entice families to enjoy a break in the region outside of the prime holiday periods: "Time spent together as a family is very important, and often only enjoyed during the longer vacation periods. What we want to offer at HMH is short breaks at a variety of destinations across Middle East and North Africa, at a cost that is affordable, without compromising on the quality of service or range of facilities. It's not just about where you go for a vacation that matters, but wherever you are able to relax and unwind."The offer is available at all of HMH's selection of hotels in the MENA region, including The Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels and Resorts, Corp Hotels and EWA Hotel Apartments. All of the hotels and resorts are ideally located so the family is able to enjoy the sun, sea and a variety of entertainment options to have the ultimate staycation experience.Offer valid from 10th March 2018 to 30th December 2018 is subject to availability. Terms & Conditions Apply.For fsbdt bookings call central reservations on +971 4 423 0101 Whatsapp: +971 50 5714010 or simply CLICK HEREAbout HMHFounded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.For more information about HMH please visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com