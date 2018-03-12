 
Businesses Rank High in Customer Satisfaction, Receive Consecutive Spectrum Awards

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, including businesses around the country covering several industry segments.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - March 17, 2018 - PRLog -- City Beat News is proud to announce the latest recipients of its Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Service — Hire Edge Logistics Personnel, Arizona Flooring Direct, and Parkway Veterinary Hospital.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News (CBN) recognizes these companies and professionals for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Hire Edge Logistics Personnel (HELP) in Cherry Hill, N.J. (www.hireedgedrivers.com), is a four-time, 5-star Spectrum Award winner. HELP, the leading staffing agency for transportation, light industrial and trucking industries in the mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, has been providing drivers and logistics personnel since 2002. HELP is founded on the pillars and principles that build strong families and companies, including relationship building, communication, integrity, innovation, quality and safety. At HELP, they believe that clients deserve and high-caliber service and personnel, and strive daily to deliver on that promise. Visit the company's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/HIRE-EDGE-LOGISTICS-PERSONNEL-CHERRY-HILL-NJ.

Arizona Flooring Direct in Scottsdale, Ariz. (www.arizonaflooringdirect.com) has won the Spectrum Award for six of the seven years the company has been in business. Arizona Flooring Direct takes a new approach to retail sales by offering professional, outstanding service and beautiful quality flooring at only 15% over cost. The team at Arizona Flooring Direct knows that today's consumers are better informed than ever and expect true value in all their purchases. As a locally owned company, Arizona Flooring Direct is proud to give customers the lowest prices and best services in town. Visit the company's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ARIZONA-FLOORING-DIRECT-SCOTTSDALE-AZ.

For more than two decades, Parkway Veterinary Hospital in West Roxbury, Mass. (www.parkwayvethospital.com), has provided full-service, quality veterinary care for companion animals. It has won four consecutive fsbdt Spectrum Awards thanks to high praise from satisfied customers. The hospital and its services are designed to assist in routine preventative care for young pets, early detection and treatment of disease as pets age, and complete medical and surgical care as needed throughout each pet's lifetime. The Parkway Veterinary Hospital team is committed to compassionate care, client education and providing personal attention to each owner's unique concerns as they partner together for each pet's healthcare needs. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Parkway-Veterinary-Hospital-Higgins-Sandy-Dvm-West-Roxbury-MA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

