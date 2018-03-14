News By Tag
Christian and Church Ethics Starts Tuesday May 15 at 7:00pm!
This two-session course covers ethics from a Biblical perspective that must be the core of the heart, mind, and behavior of each minister and church leader.
Christian and Church Ethics is taught by Senior Pastor Dave Thilges of Joy Fellowship Church. Pastor Dave has years of experience in leadership and training positions within the church and local community.
DATES: Tuesdays May 15, 2018 and May 29, 2018
TIMES: 7:00pm-
LOCATION: 1901 Industrial Blvd., Suite 100, Colleyville, TX 76034
TUITION: $100.
Sign up today for Christian and Church Ethics on the Joy Faith Ministries International website (www.joyfmi.org, Events Tab) or by phone at 817-424-1212.
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)
Contact
Sandra L. Terrell
info@joyfmi.org
817-424-1212
