 
News By Tag
* Ethics
* Education
* Lifestyle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Colleyville
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Christian and Church Ethics Starts Tuesday May 15 at 7:00pm!

This two-session course covers ethics from a Biblical perspective that must be the core of the heart, mind, and behavior of each minister and church leader.
 
 
Christian and Church Ethics
Christian and Church Ethics
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministries two-session course, "Christian and Church Ethics", on Tuesday evenings May 15, 2018 and May 29, 2018 from 7:00pm-9:30pm.  As Christians, we are to represent Christ and His holy nature here on earth and walk in true righteousness and godliness.  In this course, you will learn biblical standards for righteousness in ministry, business, fsbdt relationships, finances and personal conduct and how to live a godly life as Christ intended.

Christian and Church Ethics is taught by Senior Pastor Dave Thilges of Joy Fellowship Church. Pastor Dave has years of experience in leadership and training positions within the church and local community.


DATES:  Tuesdays May 15, 2018 and  May 29, 2018
TIMES:  7:00pm-9:30pm
LOCATION:  1901 Industrial Blvd.,  Suite 100, Colleyville, TX  76034
TUITION:  $100.

Sign up today for Christian and Church Ethics on the Joy Faith Ministries International website (www.joyfmi.org, Events Tab) or by phone at 817-424-1212.

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

Contact
Sandra L. Terrell
info@joyfmi.org
817-424-1212
End
Source:Joy Faith Ministries Internationa
Email:***@joyfmi.org
Posted By:***@joyfmi.org Email Verified
Tags:Ethics, Education, Lifestyle
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Colleyville - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Joy Faith Ministries International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share