Christian and Church Ethics Starts Tuesday May 15 at 7:00pm!

This two-session course covers ethics from a Biblical perspective that must be the core of the heart, mind, and behavior of each minister and church leader.

Christian and Church Ethics

Sandra L. Terrell

info@joyfmi.org

817-424-1212

-- Come join us for the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministries two-session course, "Christian and Church Ethics", on Tuesday evenings May 15, 2018 and May 29, 2018 from 7:00pm-9:30pm. As Christians, we are to represent Christ and His holy nature here on earth and walk in true righteousness and godliness. In this course, you will learn biblical standards for righteousness in ministry, business, fsbdt relationships, finances and personal conduct and how to live a godly life as Christ intended.Christian and Church Ethics is taught by Senior Pastor Dave Thilges of Joy Fellowship Church. Pastor Dave has years of experience in leadership and training positions within the church and local community.DATES: Tuesdays May 15, 2018 and May 29, 2018TIMES: 7:00pm-9:30pmLOCATION: 1901 Industrial Blvd., Suite 100, Colleyville, TX 76034TUITION: $100.Sign up today for Christian and Church Ethics on the Joy Faith Ministries International website (www.joyfmi.org, Events Tab) or by phone at 817-424-1212.