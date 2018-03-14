Learn How to Cast Out Demonic Oppression: School of Deliverance Course Is Coming on April 7, 2018!

Come join us as the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry begins its popular School of Deliverance! Receive anointed instruction by Senior Pastors Dave & Joyce Thilges with Pastor Joyce's book, Sanctified Freedom!

Dr. Sandra L. Terrell

info@joyfmi.org

817-424-1212

-- Demons are real. They exist today just as they did more than 2,000 years ago when Jesus and His disciples were casting them out. The work of demons is to essentially make our lives as miserable as possible through deception, oppression, and destruction, but we don't have to put up with it!Starting on Saturday, April 7, 2018 for 8 weeks each Saturday afternoon through May 26, 2018, the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry is offering its very popular course, the School of Deliverance. In Mark 16:17, Jesus said that casting out demons in His name is one of the signs that accompany those who believe. If you are a believer in the power and authority of the name of Jesus Christ, this course is for you: to help you who are Christians understand what deliverance is and how it can be used to remove the demonic influences in our lives to live free as Christ intended.Taught by Dave and Joyce Thilges, the Founders and Presidents of Joy Faith Ministries International and Senior Pastors of Joy Fellowship Church, they provide anointed Biblical instruction and practical application for casting out demonic oppression. Pastor Joyce has more than 20 years' experience in deliverance ministry with extensive training and credentials. She is author of the highly anointed book,, which will serve as the course textbook and manual.Sign up today for the School of Deliverance at the Joy Faith Ministries International website ( joyfmi.org, "Events" tab )DATES: Saturdays, April 7 - May 26, 2018TIMES: 2:30pm - 5:30pmLOCATION: 1901 Industrial Blvd., Suite 100, Colleyville TX 76034TUITION: $350 for the entire course and $35 for the 2-book set: The Student Guide and the Leader Guide. Participants receive their signed Leader Guide with their Certificate of Course Completion.For more information, contact us via our College of Ministry website listed above or by phone at 817-424-1212.